Arguments continue in case over nursing home award reduction

Save the turkeys! Animal lovers fight back Will they or won't they drop terrified turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville at the Turkey Trot festival this year. Animal rights activists worldwide are waging a lobbying campaign to stop it and there's evidence it's getting results. Or at least embarrassment.

The revolving door at state insurance commissions; Arkansas case makes the point The Center for Public Integrity and the Washington Post have combined for a report on how the insurance industry lavishes junkets and entertainment on insurance commissioners and how often insurance commissioners transition from state jobs to fatter jobs working for insurance companies. An Arkansas example leads the reporting.

Donald Trump inserts foot in mouth on PTSD. Sen. Cotton? Donald Trump has done it again — made a gravely tone-deaf remark about veterans.

So many provocations... Another bad week demands a Worst Of listing.

White House sex Illicit sex has invaded the White House since Tom Jefferson's days and sometimes also the public aspects of presidential elections, but Donald Trump threatens to make sex the central issue of a presidential election

Terrified turkeys to fall from sky again They'll be dropping live turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville again this Friday and Saturday at Yellville's Turkey Trot Festival. Some people find this funny. The turkeys probably don't.

As the Election Turns: Russia accused of election hacking; Trump caught on tape talking about groping women Is Russia trying to hack the U.S. presidential election? Our government thinks so. But wait, there's bigger news — a wildly lewd tape in which Donald Trump talks about groping women.

Save the turkeys! A backlash to Yellville turkey drop My post about the barbaric practice of dropping terrified turkeys from an airplane at 500 feet — apparently the only thing that can get a crowd to visit Yellville, Ark. — has gone as viral as avian flu through the passionate animal protection community.