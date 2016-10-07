Clawback lawsuits begin in Turner Grain bankruptcy case

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Terrified turkeys to fall from sky again They'll be dropping live turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville again this Friday and Saturday at Yellville's Turkey Trot Festival. Some people find this funny. The turkeys probably don't.

Save the turkeys! A backlash to Yellville turkey drop My post about the barbaric practice of dropping terrified turkeys from an airplane at 500 feet — apparently the only thing that can get a crowd to visit Yellville, Ark. — has gone as viral as avian flu through the passionate animal protection community.