Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, October 7, 2016

Clawback lawsuits begin in Turner Grain bankruptcy case

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 5:00 AM

The trustee in the ongoing Turner Grain bankruptcy case filed multiple suits in federal court on Thursday in an attempt to recover potentially tens of millions of dollars from several business entities in Arkansas that received payments from the defunct company before it filed for bankruptcy almost two years ago.

The complaints names as defendants several other entities associated with Turner Grain: Ivory Rice LLC, Agribusiness Properties LLC and Turner Commodities, Inc. The filings say those companies were operated out of the same office as Turner Grain by its owners, Jason Coleman and Dale Bartlett. The trustee now handling the case, Randy Rice, also seeks smaller payments from two  businesses not clearly associated with Coleman or Bartlett, Minturn Grain of Hoxie and Southern Rice & Cotton of Harrisburg. Another complaint names AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, a major rural lender in Arkansas.

Turner Grain Merchandising was a major dealer in the east Arkansas commodity business before it failed in 2014, leaving famers throughout the region unpaid. This summer, however, some farmers began receiving letters from the bankruptcy trustee, saying they'd have to pay back money that they received from Turner Grain shortly before its collapse.

That's because of a clawback provision in federal bankruptcy law that considers payments made to creditors within a 90-day window before the bankruptcy filing to be "preferential." The reasoning is that a business on the verge of insolvency will often make strategic decisions about which debts it pays off, thus leaving other creditors in the lurch when the ship finally goes down. For payments made to "insiders" — such as, say, other business entities associated with the owner of the company that's about to go bankrupt — the window is one year. Transfers of this kind can be considered fraudulent, since they may be an attempt to preserve assets from bankruptcy.

Since Turner Grain may well have made other preferential payments before it went belly up, more complaints — or "adversarial proceedings" in the language of bankruptcy litigation — may be yet to come.

During the year preceding Turner Grain's October 23, 2014 bankruptcy petition, the business transferred around $59.6 million to Ivory Rice and Agribusiness Properties, one filing states. During that same year, Turner Grain paid Turner Commodities about $29.7 million. (Whether those entities still hold any of those assets remains to be seen.)

Then there are some $5.8 million in payments made by Turner Grain to AgHeritage, the rural lender, in the year before the bankruptcy occurred. The problem is that those transfers were payments made on a line of credit held not by Turner Grain but by Agribusiness Properties. That is, as Turner Grain approached the financial brink in 2014, the company made millions of dollars of payments on a debt it didn't owe — but that a separate company associated with its owners did. The purpose, the complaint alleges, was to "hinder, delay or defraud creditors of Turner Grain."

The payments to Southern Rice & Cotton and Minturn Grain which the trustee seeks to recover were $1 million and $950,000, respectively.

Here are the filings:

Complaint_-_Ivory_Rice___Agribusiness_Properties__AP_1094_.pdf Complaint_-_Turner_Commodities__AP_1096_.pdf Complaint_-_AgHeritage__AP_1098_.pdf Complaint_-_Rice_v._Minturn_Grain__AP_1095_.pdf Complaint_-_Rice_v._SRC__AP_1095_.pdf

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Benjamin Hardy

  • Ballot fatigue

    A guide to the seven (or fewer?) questions facing Arkansas voters.
    • by Benjamin Hardy and David Koon
    • Oct 6, 2016

  • The discipline gap

    Research shows Arkansas schools punish African-American students more frequently and more harshly than their white peers.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Sep 29, 2016

  • Arkansas Times Recommends: The Think Edition

    Arkansas Times Recommends is a series in which Times staff members (or whoever happens to be around at the time) highlight things we've been enjoying this week. In anticipation of Arkansas Times' Festival of Ideas this Saturday at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, we recommend things that make us think.
    • by Megan Blankenship, Benjamin Hardy, Michael Roberts, Seth Eli Barlow and Stephanie Smittle
    • Sep 23, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Foster family disputes key statements from Justin Harris

    Craig and Cheryl Hart were the foster parents of the two sisters who were adopted by Rep. Justin Harris and his wife Marsha and later "rehomed." The Harts say that the adoption was allowed to proceed over the objections of the foster parents and local DHS staff due to pressure exerted by Cecile Blucker, head of the Division of Children and Family Services, on behalf of Justin Harris.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 7, 2015

  • Mary Steenburgen adds voice against gay discrimination law

    Mary Steenburgen, the Arkansas native actress, has added her voice to those opposing HB 1228, the bill aimed at preserving legal discrimination against gay people under the pretext of religious freedom. It would create untold other complications for all sorts of government activities to give people a religious excuse to avoid the law.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 3, 2015

  • Not everyone is in Tom Cotton fan club

    Conservative New York newspaper labels Tom Cotton and others "traitors" for injecting themselves into presidential diplomacy with Iran.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 10, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

  • Terrified turkeys to fall from sky again

    They'll be dropping live turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville again this Friday and Saturday at Yellville's Turkey Trot Festival. Some people find this funny. The turkeys probably don't.

  • Save the turkeys! A backlash to Yellville turkey drop

    My post about the barbaric practice of dropping terrified turkeys from an airplane at 500 feet — apparently the only thing that can get a crowd to visit Yellville, Ark. — has gone as viral as avian flu through the passionate animal protection community.

  • A minority of states persist with corporal punishment; Arkansas remains a leader

    Education Week, in a special report on corporal punishment, notes that it persists in a declining minority of the states — 21. But, as ever, they include Arkansas, which, along with other Southern states, is a leader in physically punishing children.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation