Friday, October 7, 2016

Environment / Recreation Gunner Pool cleanup scheduled for Oct. 15, volunteers needed.

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK
  • Facebook

While Madison and Jared's love might be forever and always, The U.S. Forest Service is looking for volunteers to assist in an Oct. 15 effort to make sure the vandals' spray can devotion no longer mars one of the state's classic swimming holes.

The limestone bluffs above Gunner Pool, along scenic North Sylamore Creek near Mountain View, have been defaced by graffiti, some of which is seen in the photo above. The swimming spot is the heart of the popular Gunner Pool Recreation Area, which features tent camping and swimming.

U.S. Forest Service Ranger Jim McCoy, who is assisting in the effort, said the plan is to clean the rocks with pressure washers, elbow grease and environmentally-friendly solvents. The cleanup begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the site. McCoy said the work shouldn't be dangerous, so kids who want to help are welcome. He suggested volunteers should bring work gloves, wear work clothes, and rubber boots if they have them.

A Facebook event page has been set up with more information about the cleanup effort. 

If helping remove a reminder of the selfishness of idiots sounds like a fun Saturday in the woods, McCoy asks for those who want to volunteer to call Ranger Jay Swafford with the Forest Service's Sylamore Ranger Distict office at (870)269-3228 ext. 3232, so they can have a semi-accurate head count of who is coming. 

 

