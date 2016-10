Hiland confirms interest in UCA presidency

of Conway confirmed to me today that he had sent an expression of interest to the search firm rounding up up candidates to be the nextCurrent Presidenthas announced his intention to step down by the end of June. I mentioned Hiland's potential candidacy yesterday. Today was the deadline for submissions of interest in the position. Hiland said he'd been contacted and responded by sending requested documents. He didn't comment further.There's no way to know at this point about submissions of interest. Oct. 13, the search firm is to present materials it's gathered to the UCA Board's search committee. They'll pare applicants down to perhaps eight for further interviews Oct. 19-20 in Dallas.