Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, October 7, 2016

Hiland confirms interest in UCA presidency

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 2:20 PM

Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland of Conway confirmed to me today that he had sent an expression of interest to the search firm rounding up up candidates to be the next president of the University of Central Arkansas. Current President Tom Courtway has announced his intention to step down by the end of June. I mentioned Hiland's potential candidacy yesterday.

Today was the deadline for submissions of interest in the position. Hiland said he'd been contacted and responded by sending requested documents. He didn't comment further.

There's no way to know at this point about submissions of interest. Oct. 13, the search firm is to present materials it's gathered to the UCA Board's search committee. They'll pare applicants down to perhaps eight for further interviews Oct. 19-20 in Dallas.

UPDATE: The UCA Board met today and heard details on the search. The goal is to bring three to four candidates to campus for the final selection.



Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Democratic Party calls for Justin Harris resignation

    The Arkansas Democratic Party today issued a statement saying Republican Rep. Justin Harris should resign.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 6, 2015

  • Mr. Hutchinson, veto that bill!

    Twitter and other social media are busy this snow day with people urging Gov. Asa Hutchinson to veto SB 202, which strips local government of the power to pass civil rights ordinances protecting gay people. The bill is intended to preserve legal discrimination against LGBT people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 16, 2015

  • FOI lawsuit filed for State Police firing records on ABC enforcement boss Boyce Hamlet

    Russell Racop has filed, as promised, his lawsuit over the State Police's refusal — under guidance from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge — to release records that provide information that led to the firing of current Alcoholic Beverage Control Enforcement Director Boyce Hamlet as a state trooper.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 9, 2015

Most Shared

  • Save the turkeys! Animal lovers fight back

    Will they or won't they drop terrified turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville at the Turkey Trot festival this year. Animal rights activists worldwide are waging a lobbying campaign to stop it and there's evidence it's getting results. Or at least embarrassment.

  • The revolving door at state insurance commissions; Arkansas case makes the point

    The Center for Public Integrity and the Washington Post have combined for a report on how the insurance industry lavishes junkets and entertainment on insurance commissioners and how often insurance commissioners transition from state jobs to fatter jobs working for insurance companies. An Arkansas example leads the reporting.

  • Donald Trump inserts foot in mouth on PTSD. Sen. Cotton?

    Donald Trump has done it again — made a gravely tone-deaf remark about veterans.

  • So many provocations...

    Another bad week demands a Worst Of listing.

  • White House sex

    Illicit sex has invaded the White House since Tom Jefferson's days and sometimes also the public aspects of presidential elections, but Donald Trump threatens to make sex the central issue of a presidential election

Most Viewed

  • Terrified turkeys to fall from sky again

    They'll be dropping live turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville again this Friday and Saturday at Yellville's Turkey Trot Festival. Some people find this funny. The turkeys probably don't.

  • Save the turkeys! Animal lovers fight back

    Will they or won't they drop terrified turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville at the Turkey Trot festival this year. Animal rights activists worldwide are waging a lobbying campaign to stop it and there's evidence it's getting results. Or at least embarrassment.

  • Save the turkeys! A backlash to Yellville turkey drop

    My post about the barbaric practice of dropping terrified turkeys from an airplane at 500 feet — apparently the only thing that can get a crowd to visit Yellville, Ark. — has gone as viral as avian flu through the passionate animal protection community.

  • Tom Cotton campaigns for Tom Cotton in Iowa

    The Wall Street Journal notes that U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton is appearing at some Republican fund-raising dinners in Iowa, but not campaigning for Donald Trump.

  • Gunner Pool cleanup scheduled for Oct. 15, volunteers needed.

    The U.S. Forest Service is looking for volunteers to assist in an Oct. 15 effort to make sure the vandals' spray can devotion no longer mars one of the state's classic swimming holes.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation