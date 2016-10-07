Jury gives life sentence in kidnapping and slaying of 90-year-old woman

“I find it ironic that the Defendant called the police officer ‘A Monster’ for coming into his home with a valid search warrant, when the Defendant walked into Ms. Counce’s home, put her into the trunk of her car, and drove around looking for a place to shoot her. It was a senseless act just to satisfy his sick lust for death. I believe it is clear who the real monster in this case is.”Tarver's attorney argued that he'd been coerced into making a confession.
Ellington said that when Craighead County Sheriff’s investigators were questioning Tarver after his July 2015 arrest, Tarver stated that he shot Ms. Counce because he wanted to, “ see what it’s like to shoot somebody.” Tarver explained he had been watching “The Walking Dead” television series and that an “old person’s closest to a zombie.”
Ellington further stated that when investigators asked Tarver if he felt any remorse for shooting Counce in the back of the head and dumping her body in a cornfield, Tarver replied, “No, I don’t have it.”
Bravo for Scott Ellington for trying for the death penalty.
Jobs such as president of a state university, once considered a position that only the…
Bravo for Scott Ellington for trying for the death penalty.
