Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, October 7, 2016

Jury gives life sentence in kidnapping and slaying of 90-year-old woman

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 4:56 PM

click to enlarge RICHARD TARVER: Three life sentences.
  • RICHARD TARVER: Three life sentences.
A jury in Craighead County has sentenced Richard Jordan Tarver to life in prison without parole for the July 3, 2015 abduction and slaying of Lavinda Counce, 90, of Bay.

He got the maximum of three life sentences plus 22 years for capital murder, kidnapping, burglary, abguse of a corpse, theft and possession of a defaced firearm.

Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, who'd sought the death penalty at the end of a two-week trial, in Jonesboro, was quoted in a prepared release:

“I find it ironic that the Defendant called the police officer ‘A Monster’ for coming into his home with a valid search warrant, when the Defendant walked into Ms. Counce’s home, put her into the trunk of her car, and drove around looking for a place to shoot her. It was a senseless act just to satisfy his sick lust for death. I believe it is clear who the real monster in this case is.”

Ellington said that when Craighead County Sheriff’s investigators were questioning Tarver after his July 2015 arrest, Tarver stated that he shot Ms. Counce because he wanted to, “ see what it’s like to shoot somebody.” Tarver explained he had been watching “The Walking Dead” television series and that an “old person’s closest to a zombie.”

Ellington further stated that when investigators asked Tarver if he felt any remorse for shooting Counce in the back of the head and dumping her body in a cornfield, Tarver replied, “No, I don’t have it.”
Tarver's attorney argued that he'd been coerced into making a confession.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Save the turkeys! Animal lovers fight back

    Will they or won't they drop terrified turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville at the Turkey Trot festival this year. Animal rights activists worldwide are waging a lobbying campaign to stop it and there's evidence it's getting results. Or at least embarrassment.

  • The revolving door at state insurance commissions; Arkansas case makes the point

    The Center for Public Integrity and the Washington Post have combined for a report on how the insurance industry lavishes junkets and entertainment on insurance commissioners and how often insurance commissioners transition from state jobs to fatter jobs working for insurance companies. An Arkansas example leads the reporting.

  • Donald Trump inserts foot in mouth on PTSD. Sen. Cotton?

    Donald Trump has done it again — made a gravely tone-deaf remark about veterans.

  • So many provocations...

    Another bad week demands a Worst Of listing.

  • White House sex

    Illicit sex has invaded the White House since Tom Jefferson's days and sometimes also the public aspects of presidential elections, but Donald Trump threatens to make sex the central issue of a presidential election

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation