Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, October 7, 2016

Supreme Court merit selection proposal in legislative hands

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 10:19 AM

click to enlarge CHOOSING THE BOSSES: A proposal to appoint rather than elect members of the Arkansas Supreme Court is under study at the legislature.
  • CHOOSING THE BOSSES: A proposal to appoint rather than elect members of the Arkansas Supreme Court is under study at the legislature.

The Arkansas Bar Association's effort to craft a proposed constitutional amendment for so-called "merit selection" rather than election of members of the Arkansas Supreme Court has produced a draft now in the hands of the Bureau of Legislative Research.

It is leaking around to legislators, members of the Supreme Court and others. Forecast of outcome: Cloudy.

Here's what I know of the proposal:

* The governor would choose a person to fill a court opening from three names submitted by a panel composed of nine members — five from the Arkansas Bar Association (chosen in a procedure decided outside the Constitution by the Bar Association), two by the governor and one each from the House speaker and Senate president pro tempore. If the governor didn't like the choices, he or she could do nothing. Then the nominating committee would make the selection.

* Appointments would be for a single 14-year term. There'd be no second term. That means no "retention" election that might influence bench decision making.

* The amendment would be referred to voters in 2018. The first opening thus would be in 2020, current Justice Jo Hart's seat. Current court members would be eligible for appointment under the new scheme. All would complete existing elected terms, but there'd be some differences in lengths of the new appointed terms in the initial round so as to provide, in the future, for a selection every two years. Justices Robin Wynne, Karen Baker and Rhonda Wood have terms ending in 2022. The terms of Chief Justice Dan Kemp and Shawn Womack end in 2024. Justice Courtney Goodson's seat is on the ballot in 2018. The terms currently are eight years.

This would be sold as removing politics from the judiciary and replacing it with merit selection and providing a greater appearance of fairness. Money — particularly dark money from unknown sources — would no longer influence outcomes. Judges would be insulated both from elections and pure political appointment. A "level playing field" is one talking point I'd imagine we would hear.

Rep. Matthew Shepherd, who's been a champion of judicial appointment, reportedly is reasonably warm to this proposal, though I'd guess he recognizes the political shortcomings.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson won't support it. He wants the "federal system."  In this, the governor makes the appointment, subject to confirmation by the Republican-controlled Senate. That would be far more political than the bar's appointment proposal. Advocates of the bar proposal will argue that political dynamics can change. You can be sure Hutchinson wouldn't have liked a "federal system" when Democrats controlled government top to bottom, they'd say. The nature of politicians with power, however, is to believe things will never change, for a thousand years or so or at least through their term of office. 

The ruling cabal on the Arkansas Supreme Court — Justices Jo Hart, Rhonda Wood, Karen Baker and Courtney Goodson -- is believed cool to the bar plan. For one thing, a nominating panel might find one or another of them unqualified for another term.

The biggest hurdle will be convincing Arkansas voters, who like elections, to give them up. I could provide a number of reasons why the mood should be different (nursing home influence particularly), I'm not aware of a great dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court as it now stands. The court's dodging of the same-sex marriage decision had just this political dynamic in mind.

Lots more to come in the legislative session, when the General Assembly puts amendments on the ballot. A complication could also be another lawyer battle — a renewed fight  over tort reform. This will be only partially addressed (and badly) if the nursing home protection amendment reaches the ballot and is approved by voters. The issues have a relationship. If you move to merit selection of a court that no longer controls its rules (as the business lobby and many in the legislature would like to achieve in sweeping tort reform), what difference does it make?

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Tom Cotton campaigns for Tom Cotton in Iowa

    The Wall Street Journal notes that U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton is appearing at some Republican fund-raising dinners in Iowa, but not campaigning for Donald Trump.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 7, 2016

  • Attorney general pork barrel benefits UALR small business clinic

    The UALR Bowen School of Law has received $1 million from the Arkansas attorney general's office to create a "business innovation clinic."
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 7, 2016

  • Save the turkeys! Animal lovers fight back

    Will they or won't they drop terrified turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville at the Turkey Trot festival this year. Animal rights activists worldwide are waging a lobbying campaign to stop it and there's evidence it's getting results. Or at least embarrassment.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 7, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Democratic Party calls for Justin Harris resignation

    The Arkansas Democratic Party today issued a statement saying Republican Rep. Justin Harris should resign.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 6, 2015

  • War. What is it good for? Tom Cotton has an idea

    Twenty-four hours after meddling in President Obama's talks with Iran, hawkish Sen. Tom Cotton scheduled an off-the-record meeting with defense contractors, who'd be happy to supply goods for U.S. armed incursions in the Middle East.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 9, 2015

  • If Jason Rapert didn't exist, we'd have to invent him

    Sen. Jason "Dr. Strangelove" Rapert defends his nuclear option for dealing with Middle East terrorism. Any criticism of him is only due to liberal misrepresentation, he says, not his own plain language.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 16, 2015

Most Shared

  • National Anthem protest stirs Bauxite

    Channel 4 has been following a National Anthem protest episode in Bauxite, where a mother complained that her son was knocked over by a football teammate for kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem at the pep rally.

  • The revolving door at state insurance commissions; Arkansas case makes the point

    The Center for Public Integrity and the Washington Post have combined for a report on how the insurance industry lavishes junkets and entertainment on insurance commissioners and how often insurance commissioners transition from state jobs to fatter jobs working for insurance companies. An Arkansas example leads the reporting.

  • Donald Trump inserts foot in mouth on PTSD. Sen. Cotton?

    Donald Trump has done it again — made a gravely tone-deaf remark about veterans.

  • So many provocations...

    Another bad week demands a Worst Of listing.

  • White House sex

    Illicit sex has invaded the White House since Tom Jefferson's days and sometimes also the public aspects of presidential elections, but Donald Trump threatens to make sex the central issue of a presidential election

Most Viewed

  • Terrified turkeys to fall from sky again

    They'll be dropping live turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville again this Friday and Saturday at Yellville's Turkey Trot Festival. Some people find this funny. The turkeys probably don't.

  • Save the turkeys! Animal lovers fight back

    Will they or won't they drop terrified turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville at the Turkey Trot festival this year. Animal rights activists worldwide are waging a lobbying campaign to stop it and there's evidence it's getting results. Or at least embarrassment.

  • Save the turkeys! A backlash to Yellville turkey drop

    My post about the barbaric practice of dropping terrified turkeys from an airplane at 500 feet — apparently the only thing that can get a crowd to visit Yellville, Ark. — has gone as viral as avian flu through the passionate animal protection community.

  • Clawback lawsuits begin in Turner Grain bankruptcy case

    As Turner Grain approached the financial brink in 2014, the Brinkley grain merchant made millions of dollars of payments on a debt it didn't owe — but that another company associated with its owners did. The purpose, the bankruptcy trustee's complaint alleges, was to "hinder, delay or defraud creditors of Turner Grain."

  • Asa pushing for discrimination-light in response to 'bathroom bill.' It's still discrimination.

    John Brummett reports that Gov. Asa Hutchinson wishes the legislature wouldn't pass a "bathroom bill" to discriiate against transgender people. That wish falls far short of a belief in equal rights for LGBT people, however.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation