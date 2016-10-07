TGIF: An open line and the day's video

Showing 1-1 of 1
I sent the ol' "phantom pilot" a message on his Facebook page asking him to…
Drop the damn pilot from the plane too and see how funny it is. Horrible,…
Like conspiracies? Hurricane Truthers claim Obama hiding Matthew storm data. Yours in Clio. http://www.rawstory.com/2016/10/hurricane-……
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings