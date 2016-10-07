Find out more →

Friday, October 7, 2016

Week in Review Podcast The Turkey Drop Edition

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 4:29 PM


Arkansas legislators’ plans to put us in the national spotlight again for the wrong reasons, animal cruelty, Leslie Rutledge and more — all covered on this week's podcast.

