Tom Cotton campaigns for Tom Cotton in Iowa

Most Shared National Anthem protest stirs Bauxite Channel 4 has been following a National Anthem protest episode in Bauxite, where a mother complained that her son was knocked over by a football teammate for kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem at the pep rally.

The revolving door at state insurance commissions; Arkansas case makes the point The Center for Public Integrity and the Washington Post have combined for a report on how the insurance industry lavishes junkets and entertainment on insurance commissioners and how often insurance commissioners transition from state jobs to fatter jobs working for insurance companies. An Arkansas example leads the reporting.

Donald Trump inserts foot in mouth on PTSD. Sen. Cotton? Donald Trump has done it again — made a gravely tone-deaf remark about veterans.

So many provocations... Another bad week demands a Worst Of listing.

White House sex Illicit sex has invaded the White House since Tom Jefferson's days and sometimes also the public aspects of presidential elections, but Donald Trump threatens to make sex the central issue of a presidential election

Most Viewed Terrified turkeys to fall from sky again They'll be dropping live turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville again this Friday and Saturday at Yellville's Turkey Trot Festival. Some people find this funny. The turkeys probably don't.

Save the turkeys! Animal lovers fight back Will they or won't they drop terrified turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville at the Turkey Trot festival this year. Animal rights activists worldwide are waging a lobbying campaign to stop it and there's evidence it's getting results. Or at least embarrassment.

Save the turkeys! A backlash to Yellville turkey drop My post about the barbaric practice of dropping terrified turkeys from an airplane at 500 feet — apparently the only thing that can get a crowd to visit Yellville, Ark. — has gone as viral as avian flu through the passionate animal protection community.

Clawback lawsuits begin in Turner Grain bankruptcy case As Turner Grain approached the financial brink in 2014, the Brinkley grain merchant made millions of dollars of payments on a debt it didn't owe — but that another company associated with its owners did. The purpose, the bankruptcy trustee's complaint alleges, was to "hinder, delay or defraud creditors of Turner Grain."

Asa pushing for discrimination-light in response to 'bathroom bill.' It's still discrimination. John Brummett reports that Gov. Asa Hutchinson wishes the legislature wouldn't pass a "bathroom bill" to discriiate against transgender people. That wish falls far short of a belief in equal rights for LGBT people, however.