Friday, October 7, 2016

Tom Cotton campaigns for Tom Cotton in Iowa

The Wall Street Journal notes that U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton is appearing at some Republican fund-raising dinners in Iowa, but it sounds like it's more about Tom Cotton than presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Cotton's absence from Trump pom-pon squads contributes to the belief that Cotton sees himself a presidential candidate in 2020.

The Des Moines Register said Cotton is headliner for the Republican Party of Iowa's Reagan Dinner Saturday in Des Moines. He'll speak to Scott County Republicans' Reagan Dinner Tuesday. He's staying in Iowa for the weekend and appearing at other events, the Register said. It's not his first cornland rodeo. He spoke to the state's Republican convention delegates last July.

Maybe an enterprising Iowa reporter will ask Cotton what he thinks about Trump's reported dealings with a dubious Iranian bank linked to terrorism, Cotton not being much of a fan of things Iranian.

Tags: , , , ,

