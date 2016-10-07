Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Friday, October 7, 2016

As the Election Turns: Russia accused of election hacking; Trump caught talking dirty on tape

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 2:58 PM


This sounds like the morning newspaper lede headline, don't you think:

U.S. government officially accuses Russia of hacking campaign to interfere with elections
Trump should just tell his pal Putin to stop. Unless....

UPDATE: But wait ..... something else came along.

 The Washington Post has obtained a tape of Trump making lewd comments about women in 2005. His response: Bill Clinton has said worse. A campaign statement, in full:

This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to men on the golf course — not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended.
The tape includes a conversation after Trump, by then married to his third wife, and Billy Bush had spotted a soap opera star of Days of Our Lives waiting for their bus to participate in a segment of the show.

“I’ve gotta use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her,” Trump says. “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”

“And when you’re a star they let you do it,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”

“Whatever you want,” says another voice, apparently Bush’s.

“Grab them by the pussy,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”

Trump also recounted making a move on an attractive woman, though the date wasn't clear.

“I did try and fuck her. She was married,” Trump says.

Who needs reality TV?

PS: Delicious timing here in Arkansas, on the day we got this release from the Trump campaign:

Have you heard the news? Governor Asa Hutchinson has joined our campaign as Honorary Chairman of the Arkansas Leadership Team. The State Leadership Team also includes U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, Congressman Rick Crawford, Congressman French Hill, Congressman Steve Womack, Congressman Bruce Westerman, Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin, and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.
The Twitter storm is fearsome. And many have begun talking about how what Trump is quoted as saying would, in practice, amount to sexual assault. Among them, state Rep. Nate Bell of Mena, a Republican turned independent:

click to enlarge nate.jpg
Here's Kaine on Russian hacking and Hillary Clinton on Trump

"This is horrific. We cannot allow this man to become president."

  • Terrified turkeys to fall from sky again

    They'll be dropping live turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville again this Friday and Saturday at Yellville's Turkey Trot Festival. Some people find this funny. The turkeys probably don't.

  • Save the turkeys! Animal lovers fight back

    Will they or won't they drop terrified turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville at the Turkey Trot festival this year. Animal rights activists worldwide are waging a lobbying campaign to stop it and there's evidence it's getting results. Or at least embarrassment.

  • As the Election Turns: Russia accused of election hacking; Trump caught talking dirty on tape

    Is Russia trying to hack the U.S. presidential election? Our government thinks so. But wait, there's bigger news — a wildly lewd tape in which Donald Trump talks about groping women.

  • Save the turkeys! A backlash to Yellville turkey drop

    My post about the barbaric practice of dropping terrified turkeys from an airplane at 500 feet — apparently the only thing that can get a crowd to visit Yellville, Ark. — has gone as viral as avian flu through the passionate animal protection community.

  • Hiland confirms interest in UCA presidency

    Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland confirmed to me today that he had sent an expression of interest to the search firm roundup up candidates to be the next president of the University of Central Arkansas.

