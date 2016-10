As the Election Turns: Russia accused of election hacking; Trump caught talking dirty on tape

U.S. government officially accuses Russia of hacking campaign to interfere with elections

This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to men on the golf course — not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended.

“I’ve gotta use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her,” Trump says. “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”



“And when you’re a star they let you do it,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”



“Whatever you want,” says another voice, apparently Bush’s.



“Grab them by the pussy,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”

“I did try and fuck her. She was married,” Trump says.

"This is horrific. We cannot allow this man to become president."

This sounds like the morning newspaper lede headline , don't you think:Trump should just tell his pal Putin to stop. Unless....UPDATE: But wait ..... something else came along.The Washington Post has obtained a tape of Trump making lewd comments about women in 2005. His response: Bill Clinton has said worse. A campaign statement, in full:The tape includes a conversation after Trump, by then married to his third wife, and Billy Bush had spotted a soap opera star of Days of Our Lives waiting for their bus to participate in a segment of the show.Trump also recounted making a move on an attractive woman, though the date wasn't clear.Who needs reality TV?PS: Delicious timing here in Arkansas, on the day we got this release from the Trump campaign:The Twitter storm is fearsome. And many have begun talking about how what Trump is quoted as saying would, in practice, amount to sexual assault. Among them, state Rep. Nate Bell of Mena, a Republican turned independent: Here's Kaine on Russian hacking and Hillary Clinton on Trump