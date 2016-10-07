As the Election Turns: Russia accused of election hacking; Trump caught talking dirty on tape

U.S. government officially accuses Russia of hacking campaign to interfere with electionsTrump should just tell his pal Putin to stop. Unless....
This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to men on the golf course — not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended.The tape includes a conversation after Trump, by then married to his third wife, and Billy Bush had spotted a soap opera star of Days of Our Lives waiting for their bus to participate in a segment of the show.
“I’ve gotta use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her,” Trump says. “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”
“And when you’re a star they let you do it,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”
“Whatever you want,” says another voice, apparently Bush’s.
“Grab them by the pussy,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”
“I did try and fuck her. She was married,” Trump says.
Have you heard the news? Governor Asa Hutchinson has joined our campaign as Honorary Chairman of the Arkansas Leadership Team. The State Leadership Team also includes U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, Congressman Rick Crawford, Congressman French Hill, Congressman Steve Womack, Congressman Bruce Westerman, Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin, and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.The Twitter storm is fearsome. And many have begun talking about how what Trump is quoted as saying would, in practice, amount to sexual assault. Among them, state Rep. Nate Bell of Mena, a Republican turned independent:
"This is horrific. We cannot allow this man to become president."
Showing 1-4 of 4
What is so sad - the people who vote for him love this kind of…
I'm beginning to actually believe that it's true that people from the South with their…
sick these people are just sick in the head
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings