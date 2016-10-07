Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, October 7, 2016

As the Election turns: Russia accused of election hacking; Trump caught talking dirty on tape

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 2:58 PM

HOT MIKE: It caught Trump talking lewdly on this visit to a soap opera set.
  • HOT MIKE: It caught Trump talking lewdly on this visit to a soap opera set.

This sounds like the morning newspaper lede headline, don't you think:

U.S. government officially accuses Russia of hacking campaign to interfere with elections
Trump should just tell his pal Putin to stop. Unless....

UPDATE: But wait .....

Trump seems to have his hands full today. The Washington Post has obtained a tape of him making lewd comments about women in 2005. His response: Bill Clinton has said worse.

This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to men on the golf course — not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended.
The tape includes a conversation after Trump, by then married to his third wife, and Billy Bush had spotted a soap opera star waiting for their bus.

“I’ve gotta use some tic tacs, just in case I start kissing her,” Trump says.“You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”

“And when you’re a star they let you do it,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”

“Whatever you want,” says another voice, apparently Bush’s.

“Grab them by the pussy,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”
Who needs reality TV?

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Arguments continue in case over nursing home award reduction

    The attorney for Fort Smith nursing home owner Michael Morton filed several motions in court today to support a motion for exclusion of certain evidence and his motion for a summary judgement in the suit over Judge Mike Maggio's reduction of a $5.2 million jury verdict against a Morton nursing home in Greenbrier to $1 million.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 7, 2016

  • Hiland confirms interest in UCA presidency

    Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland confirmed to me today that he had sent an expression of interest to the search firm roundup up candidates to be the next president of the University of Central Arkansas.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 7, 2016

  • TGIF: An open line and the day's video

    Here's today's open line and the daily video roundup.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 7, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • War. What is it good for? Tom Cotton has an idea

    Twenty-four hours after meddling in President Obama's talks with Iran, hawkish Sen. Tom Cotton scheduled an off-the-record meeting with defense contractors, who'd be happy to supply goods for U.S. armed incursions in the Middle East.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 9, 2015

  • A bicoastal plea for equality — North Little Rock, too, in other words

    A petition drive urges North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith to move quickly to enact a non-discrimination policy in North Little Rock, particularly aimed at sending a welcoming signal to people of different sexual orientation.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 15, 2015

  • If Jason Rapert didn't exist, we'd have to invent him

    Sen. Jason "Dr. Strangelove" Rapert defends his nuclear option for dealing with Middle East terrorism. Any criticism of him is only due to liberal misrepresentation, he says, not his own plain language.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 16, 2015

Most Shared

  • Save the turkeys! Animal lovers fight back

    Will they or won't they drop terrified turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville at the Turkey Trot festival this year. Animal rights activists worldwide are waging a lobbying campaign to stop it and there's evidence it's getting results. Or at least embarrassment.

  • The revolving door at state insurance commissions; Arkansas case makes the point

    The Center for Public Integrity and the Washington Post have combined for a report on how the insurance industry lavishes junkets and entertainment on insurance commissioners and how often insurance commissioners transition from state jobs to fatter jobs working for insurance companies. An Arkansas example leads the reporting.

  • Donald Trump inserts foot in mouth on PTSD. Sen. Cotton?

    Donald Trump has done it again — made a gravely tone-deaf remark about veterans.

  • So many provocations...

    Another bad week demands a Worst Of listing.

  • White House sex

    Illicit sex has invaded the White House since Tom Jefferson's days and sometimes also the public aspects of presidential elections, but Donald Trump threatens to make sex the central issue of a presidential election

Most Viewed

  • Terrified turkeys to fall from sky again

    They'll be dropping live turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville again this Friday and Saturday at Yellville's Turkey Trot Festival. Some people find this funny. The turkeys probably don't.

  • Save the turkeys! Animal lovers fight back

    Will they or won't they drop terrified turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville at the Turkey Trot festival this year. Animal rights activists worldwide are waging a lobbying campaign to stop it and there's evidence it's getting results. Or at least embarrassment.

  • Save the turkeys! A backlash to Yellville turkey drop

    My post about the barbaric practice of dropping terrified turkeys from an airplane at 500 feet — apparently the only thing that can get a crowd to visit Yellville, Ark. — has gone as viral as avian flu through the passionate animal protection community.

  • Tom Cotton campaigns for Tom Cotton in Iowa

    The Wall Street Journal notes that U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton is appearing at some Republican fund-raising dinners in Iowa, but not campaigning for Donald Trump.

  • Gunner Pool cleanup scheduled for Oct. 15, volunteers needed.

    The U.S. Forest Service is looking for volunteers to assist in an Oct. 15 effort to make sure the vandals' spray can devotion no longer mars one of the state's classic swimming holes.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation