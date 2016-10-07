As the Election turns: Russia accused of election hacking; Trump caught talking dirty on tape

U.S. government officially accuses Russia of hacking campaign to interfere with electionsTrump should just tell his pal Putin to stop. Unless....
This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to men on the golf course — not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended.The tape includes a conversation after Trump, by then married to his third wife, and Billy Bush had spotted a soap opera star waiting for their bus.
“I’ve gotta use some tic tacs, just in case I start kissing her,” Trump says.“You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”Who needs reality TV?
“And when you’re a star they let you do it,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”
“Whatever you want,” says another voice, apparently Bush’s.
“Grab them by the pussy,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”
