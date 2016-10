As the Election turns: Russia accused of election hacking; Trump caught talking dirty on tape

HOT MIKE: It caught Trump talking lewdly on this visit to a soap opera set.

This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to men on the golf course — not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended.

“I’ve gotta use some tic tacs, just in case I start kissing her,” Trump says.“You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”



“And when you’re a star they let you do it,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”



“Whatever you want,” says another voice, apparently Bush’s.



“Grab them by the pussy,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”

This sounds like the morning newspaper lede headline , don't you think:Trump should just tell his pal Putin to stop. Unless....UPDATE: But wait .....Trump seems to have his hands full today. The Washington Post has obtained a tape of him making lewd comments about women in 2005. His response: Bill Clinton has said worse.The tape includes a conversation after Trump, by then married to his third wife, and Billy Bush had spotted a soap opera star waiting for their bus.Who needs reality TV?