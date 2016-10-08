More complaints about Arkansas legislator's disaster cleanup company

There are serious allegations of payroll problems by a company already under the microscope for unscrupulous activities. The company hired hundreds of people in Baton Rouge to gut buildings damaged by the flood. Now, many of those workers claim they haven't been paid.Wallace is a Tea Party style Republican, a hawk on government spending. But he's apparently made a hefty amount of money contracting for government-paid cleanup projects. He's put more than $120,000 of his own money into his race to unseat Sen. David Burnett.
The company is WRS Inc. which stands for "Wallace Rush Schmidt." People who did work for them say there were no applications, no background checks and many claim there was also no payment for the work they performed.
...The Attorney for WRS said about 100 people have not been paid because the company did not have the correct Social Security numbers for those employees. The company's attorney said it has turned in thousands of I-9 forms to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. However, many of the people we talked to said they didn't have to fill out any job applications or go through any background checks before they started working.
