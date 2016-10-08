Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Saturday, October 8, 2016

Open line: Arkansas Republican leaders stand firm for Trump

Posted By on Sat, Oct 8, 2016 at 4:45 PM

  • STILL WITH HIM: Leslie Rutledge and GOP Chair Doyle Webb cheer Donald Trump at national convention. Republican leaders are still on board with the misogynist.

Members of Donald Trump's "Arkansas leadership team" have begun issuing statements that indicate they remain loyal to his candidacy, if not approving of the side of him revealed in release of a tape of him making abusive remarks about women. Many Republicans nationwide have ditched Trump, but none so far in Arkansas. And a number of national Republicans have called for a new candidate at the top of the ticket. Still none of that from top-level Republicans here.

Let's make this the open line.

But meanwhile, some statements from Arkansas Republicans, plus some others. Note the developing GOP talking points: emphasis of the age of the tape and also condemnation of Hillary Clinton as somehow equally bad.  I'm not yet aware, however, of any allegation, much less recorded proof, of her bragging about the ease with which she may sexually assault men on account of her celebrity:


Gov. Asa Hutchinson

"The conduct of Mr. Trump over a decade ago is reprehensible and cannot be justified. And while he has acknowledged it as wrong and apologized, it is important that he demonstrate in the debate on Sunday and in the future that he understands and respects the value of women. Both Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Trump are imperfect as candidates and so the decision must be on the issues of national security, growing our economy and the direction of the Supreme Court."


Attorney General Leslie Rutledge:

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released the following statement today in response to comments made by Donald Trump 11 years ago:

"I cannot condone or defend the words of Mr. Trump. Mr. Trump has acknowledged how offensive these remarks were and is asking for forgiveness. There is no perfect candidate. I will continue to support the only candidate in this race who will get federal regulations off the backs of American workers, keep our families safe from terrorists and appoint conservative judges and justices who will serve on the bench and shape the future of our country long past the term of the next president."

Melania Trump

The words my husband used are unacceptable and offensive to me. This does not represent the man that I know. He has the heart and mind of a leader. I hope people will accept his apology, as I have, and focus on the important issues facing our nation and the world. "
Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin condemns Trump comments. Says he’s supporting ticket still b/c of trust in Pence. (from Talk Business)

Conner Eldridge, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate
"I've been calling out Donald's Trump's rhetoric towards women for over five months now, and that was before I heard him brag about sexual assault in the most recent comments brought to light. Deplorable, reprehensible, unjustifiable — none of these words can convey the severity of Donald Trump's statements towards women. Far too often I have to condemn Trump's statements, and this should not be the case for someone who is running to lead our country.

"Yet Sen. Boozman has remained silent in the face of these horrific comments. Even now, when member after member of his own party have denounced their support for Donald Trump or pressured him to withdraw from the race, we've heard nothing from Sen. Boozman. I've said it before and I will again: if Sen. Boozman will not condemn an action that is so clearly wrong now, how can we expect him to stand up for what's right in the years ahead? We need a strong, new voice that isn't afraid to speak up for what's right for all Arkansans. The people of Arkansas deserve an explanation from Sen. Boozman about why he continues to support a nominee that treats women with such disrespect and repulsive behavior."
Tic Tac USA (this is not a joke)

Tic Tac respects all women. We find the recent statements and behavior completely inappropriate and unacceptable.Ronn


Ronnie Floyd, megachurch pastor

Saddened & sickened by the indefensible & deplorable actions of both candidates in this Presidential election.


Going to the Howard Stern archives (via CNN)

Donald Trump to Howard Stern: It's okay to call my daughter a "piece of ass”

'What's really funny is as the owner of the pageant I can go backstage and they're all naked.'

'As the owner of Miss Universe it's my duty to sleep with the girls'

Trump to Howard Stern on having threesomes: “Haven't we all?” 
U.S. Sen. Tom Coton on Twitter today
click to enlarge SOIREE
Sen. Jason Rapert

click to enlarge 1356179469-rapert.jpg
1. Hillary Clinton ... is a proven liar. A liar cannot be trusted as our president.

2. Donald Trump said some very inappropriate things eleven years ago about his interests in women. Leaked audio from a 2005 interview reveals that he was indeed enjoying the "playboy" lifestyle that we have all known he once engaged in. This tape proves what we have all known and what Trump has never denied - he has not shown the proper behavior in the past and the audio confirms that. As a father of daughters and husband to my wife, I cannot excuse the comments made by Trump and denounce them. However, I can forgive a man who shows remorse and repentance.

From a post too long to quote in its entirety on Facebook.

