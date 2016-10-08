Find out more →

Saturday, October 8, 2016

The post-Trump world. It's changed journalism forever.

Posted By on Sat, Oct 8, 2016 at 10:09 AM

If you doubt Donald Trump has changed politics and journalism in the United States, I turn your attention to the front page of the New York Times.

There, in a story above the fold (the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette put the story on 7A, which is another story) it recounts the tape of Donald Trump's abusive remarks about women.  In the fourth graph appears, without asterisks, the word "pussy." Elsewhere you'll find other unedited Trump words — bitch, fuck, tits.

The Times was right. The unedited quotes are the only way to convey the full value.

We've come a long way from the soaring oratory of  Republicans such as Abraham Lincoln, not to mention Ronald Reagan and his shining city on the hill.

