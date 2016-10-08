Trump issues an apology of sorts — with another Bill Clinton asterisk

Have you heard the news? Governor Asa Hutchinson has joined our campaign as Honorary Chairman of the Arkansas Leadership Team. The State Leadership Team also includes U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, Congressman Rick Crawford, Congressman French Hill, Congressman Steve Womack, Congressman Bruce Westerman, Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin, and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.Mike Huckabee and daughter Sarah, who works for Trump, also fell silent in yesterday's storm of news about Trump's remarks friendly to sexual assault — plus another bombshell of a victim of Trump's pawing coming forward.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: “Secretary Clinton, in 2013 you told a bank in a private speech that you favored a ‘hemispheric common market, with open trade and open borders.’ How can you square this with your current position on trade, which calls for opposing TPP and renegotiating NAFTA?” – Jason Miller, Senior Communications AdvisorI wish I could say I thought this race was over, but I don't. Not even with a few principled Republicans (none so far from the Arkansas class of elected GOP officials) announcing that Trump had finally crossed a line even they could not stomach.
Showing 1-8 of 8
I love the mounted support of Trump by our pathetic representatives, right before this bombshell(should…
Social media works! We are calling the Yellville Clerk (the only city official ph# on…
Dang-it, who knew Trump was Southern Baptist... 1 Timothy 2:11-14 ESV Let a woman learn…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings