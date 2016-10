Trump issues an apology of sorts — with another Bill Clinton asterisk

Have you heard the news? Governor Asa Hutchinson has joined our campaign as Honorary Chairman of the Arkansas Leadership Team. The State Leadership Team also includes U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, Congressman Rick Crawford, Congressman French Hill, Congressman Steve Womack, Congressman Bruce Westerman, Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin, and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

QUESTION OF THE DAY: “Secretary Clinton, in 2013 you told a bank in a private speech that you favored a ‘hemispheric common market, with open trade and open borders.’ How can you square this with your current position on trade, which calls for opposing TPP and renegotiating NAFTA?” – Jason Miller, Senior Communications Advisor

issued a late-night video to stop the bleeding from the release of the tape of the potential pussy-grabber-in-chief's antics on a visit to a soap opera set in 2005.AP and others Tweeted it as if it was wholly an unalloyed apology: "I said it. I was wrong and I apologize." But the Tweets left out the relevant Trump bottom line: Bill Clinton was worse and Hillary Clinton "bullied and attacked" her husband's victims. The war is on.As one Twitter commentator put it: "Donald Trump says don't blame me for what I did 10 years ago. Blame Hillary Clinton for what Bill did 20 years ago."Missing in Action,. Utter silence from all of them. Remember the Trump announcement?Mike Huckabee and daughter Sarah, who works for Trump, also fell silent in yesterday's storm of news about Trump's remarks friendly to sexual assault — plus another bombshell of a victim of Trump's pawing coming forward. The news stepped on more Wikileaks (Russia?) material about Hillary Clinton, this time transcripts from paid speeches she gave to Wall Street types. In one, she talked about open borders and that's an issue with which Trump has had success. He put out a blast on that late last night:I wish I could say I thought this race was over, but I don't. Not even with a few principled Republicans (none so far from the Arkansas class of elected GOP officials) announcing that Trump had finally crossed a line even they could not stomach.