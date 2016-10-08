Turkeys drop, one dies in Yellville. Another proud day for Arkansas

SURVIVOR: This turkey survived a turkey droop in a past Yellville festival, though others through the years have not.
Dana Woods, a Mountain View alderman and owner of Woods Pharmacy in downtown Mountain View, apparently delivered Friday on a pledge to continue dropping live domesticated turkeys from an airplane over people gathered for Yellville's annual Turkey Trot.
Initially, the birds dropped straight down for a bit. Then most of them got their bearings, spread their wings and glided to a landing.
Bowden's story doesn't explicitly say Woods piloted the plane Friday, but all indications seem to be that he did, as he's done a number of years previously, and he's quoted again. He said he wasn't "intimidated" by critics.
If' the pilot abided by FAA rules, the plane was at least 500 feet in the air when the turkeys — likely not happy about being grabbed and transported in a noisy plane — were thrown out. Put yourself in a turkey's brain during the first moments of that free fall. Happy? So some got their wings out and glided in for a final landing. One didn't. No reports on condition of the five that lived as they were chased and roughly handled by captors in what some in Yellville, including Woods, a nominal provider of medical relief to humans, think is high sport.
Woods may think his defiance has made him a local hero. And maybe it has. There's also a brisk business in Phantom Pilot T-shirts. Butthere's been a huge outpouring of resistance to the sideshow at a festival that otherwise could be an unobjectionable and homespun tribute to the poultry industry. If he drops more today, there will be still more pressure that authorities take action. Local official Woods seems unconcerned. This is Yellville and Arkansas, after all.
The Yellville Chamber of Commerce did delete references to festival sponsors from its website, presumably to spare them association with an event that has produced thousands and thousands of objections.
More turkey terrorism seems likely today, unless such sponsors as Arvest Bank and Harps grocery could perhaps get the word out that — no matter how much some locals think it's really funny to be inhumane to turkeys — others aren't so amused.
If more turkeys plummet to deaths today? Just another proud moment for Dana Woods, his cousins who do the tossing and all those who cheer the mishandling of dumb animals. Barb Klug, 66, of Bull Shoals, who claimed the turkey fatality for a future dinner, remarked to the D-G's Bowden: "out of all bad comes some good, they say."
You can't buy the kind of coverage this story gets with AEDC dollars. It's free, "earned" media. And lots of it.
Congratulations Pharmacy Doctor Woods. You showed us. And helped make Arkansas infamous again.
Yuk along with Yellvillians and this video from 2001.
