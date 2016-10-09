Find out more →

Sunday, October 9, 2016

A desperate Trump goes nuclear: He will scorch earth with Arkansas scandals of yore

Posted By on Sun, Oct 9, 2016 at 7:27 PM

TRUMP GOES THERE: He brings in the Clinton scandal tories
  • TRUMP GOES THERE: He brings in the Clinton scandal tories

Any notion that Donald Trump would demonstrate a new person tonight? Forget about it. He's had a pre-debate news conference with women who've alleged inappropriate advances dating back almost four decades against Bill Clinton — including Arkansans Juanita Broadrick and Paula Jones.

A victim of sexual assault, whose accused assailant was represented by Hillary Clinton as a court-appointed lawyer 40 years ago, also joined in.

Bill Clinton isn't running for president. Trump will attempt to blame it on Hillary, however, by saying she defended her husband and claim she vilified the women, though there's no public record of that. She's an enabler, in other words. 

Also: We thought that the American public voted on this year's ago, when Clinton survived impeachment and left office with a stratospheric approval rating. But the argument is that times have changed on sexual assault. (OK, fine But how does that improve Donald Trump's own position.)

Is it a mistake? A winner? It's dangerous territory for a philandering, thrice-married groper of women to talk about enabling wives, isn't it?

In a rational world, it would be safe to say it is a mistake. But we are not dealing in reason in this election. And dislike of Hillary Clinton runs deep in many circles.

Trump will carry Arkansas, for example. Ask your favorite Trump voter to explain and report back.

Scorched earth lies ahead. Ratings should be high tonight.

PS: Here's the Facebook live recording of Trump's news conference.

PPS: Here's an accounting of 20 lawsuits alleging inappropriate action by Trump toward women.

PPPS: Paula Jones said Trump will make America great again.


