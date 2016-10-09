Find out more →

Sunday, October 9, 2016

Breaking: The Huckster speaks on Donald Trump

Posted By on Sun, Oct 9, 2016 at 7:45 AM

After presumably prayerful consideration, Bro. Mike Huckabee has entered the fray on Donald Trump's fitness to continue as a presidential candidate in light of release of the tape of Trump endorsing sexual assault.  Note that Huckabee's daughter, Sarah, is employed by the Trump campaign and Huckabee is employed by Fox News.

From Twitter not long after 7 a.m. Note that Huck's Twitter followers seem to approve.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-10-09_at_7.42.05_am.png

Good. I, too, think Trump should stay the course. Republican primary voters spoke loudly that they preferred him. Party bosses should not conspire to thwart the people's choice.

UPDATE: New Politico polling shows Republican voters want him to stay in.

RELATED: The Des Moines Register said this morning that its latest polling (completed before the release of the sexual assault tape) shows Trump ahead of Clinton by 4 points in Iowa. The same newspaper included Tom Cotton's weasel words on Trump in remarks to an Iowa Republican dinner in Des Moines (you think Cotton, too, wants Trump to stay in — and lose — to clear his presidential path in 2020?)

“Donald Trump doesn’t have much of a choice at this point,” Cotton told the Iowa crowd. “Tomorrow night at that debate, he needs to throw himself on the mercy of the American people. He needs to take full responsibility for his words and for his actions. And he needs to beg for their forgiveness. He needs pledge that he is going to finally change his ways.”

If he doesn’t, Cotton went on, “he needs to consider whether it’s time to step aside and allow party to nominate an elder statesman” in his place.

