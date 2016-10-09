Breaking: The Huckster speaks on Donald Trump

“Donald Trump doesn’t have much of a choice at this point,” Cotton told the Iowa crowd. “Tomorrow night at that debate, he needs to throw himself on the mercy of the American people. He needs to take full responsibility for his words and for his actions. And he needs to beg for their forgiveness. He needs pledge that he is going to finally change his ways.”
If he doesn’t, Cotton went on, “he needs to consider whether it’s time to step aside and allow party to nominate an elder statesman” in his place.
Good ad! Pretty well captures who and what he is.
Trump and his supporters may create a new movement ... Women's lives matter The underlying…
Wanda, if you're referring to StevenE, he's firmly declared his non-support for Trump.
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings