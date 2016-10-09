Breaking: The Huckster speaks on Donald Trump

Most Shared Terrified turkeys to fall from sky again They'll be dropping live turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville again this Friday and Saturday at Yellville's Turkey Trot Festival. Some people find this funny. The turkeys probably don't.

White House sex Illicit sex has invaded the White House since Tom Jefferson's days and sometimes also the public aspects of presidential elections, but Donald Trump threatens to make sex the central issue of a presidential election

No need to panic Two weeks ago, a woman from New Jersey approached me in The Spaniard, a pub and restaurant in Kinsale, Ireland.

A minority of states persist with corporal punishment; Arkansas remains a leader Education Week, in a special report on corporal punishment, notes that it persists in a declining minority of the states — 21. But, as ever, they include Arkansas, which, along with other Southern states, is a leader in physically punishing children.

National Anthem protest stirs Bauxite Channel 4 has been following a National Anthem protest episode in Bauxite, where a mother complained that her son was knocked over by a football teammate for kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem at the pep rally.

