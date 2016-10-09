Find out more →

Sunday, October 9, 2016

Cops arrest unhappy Hog fan after Alabama defeat

Posted By on Sun, Oct 9, 2016 at 8:20 AM

POST-GAME CONFLICT: Officers responded to unhappy fan. - 24/7 SPORTS
At least one Hog fan didn't take the Razorbacks' loss to Alabama philosophically last night. Sports reporter Trent Shadid reported that a fan was handcuffed after arguing with officers who'd approached him as he cursed at Coach Bret Bielema. From Shadid's Twitter:

Fan arrested for yelling at Bielema: "If I had your record I'd be f****** fired. F*** you." Also said he was a teacher at the school.

He later clarified:

To clarify: Should have said arrested after not for. He appeared to argue with officers for a bit before being handcuffed.
Hmm. Free speech not tolerated at a public institution?

A UA employee was booked by UA police last night on a public intoxication and disorderly conduct charge,  according to the Washington County jail intake page, but not sure at this moment if the football  fan and the detainee are one and the same.

Based on post-game reports I don't think the fan removed from the stadium was alone in his unhappiness about the state of things in Hogville. But the Democrat-Gazette's Wally Hall was sanguine: "....the game and score, 49-30, were much better then [sic] when Bielema arrived." I hope someone got a copy of those soothing words to that fellow hauled out of Razorback Stadium in cuffs.
