Cops arrest unhappy Hog fan after Alabama defeat

At least one Hog fan didn't take thephilosophically last night. Sports reporter Trent Shadid reported that a fan was handcuffed after arguing with officers who'd approached him as he cursed at. From Shadid's Twitter:He later clarified:Hmm. Free speech not tolerated at a public institution?A UA employee was booked by UA police last night on a public intoxication and disorderly conduct charge, according to the Washington County jail intake page, but not sure at this moment if the football fan and the detainee are one and the same.Based on post-game reports I don't think the fan removed from the stadium was alone in his unhappiness about the state of things in Hogville. But the Democrat-Gazette'swas sanguine: "....the game and score, 49-30, were much better then [sic] when Bielema arrived." I hope someone got a copy of those soothing words to that fellow hauled out of Razorback Stadium in cuffs.