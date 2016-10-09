Cops arrest unhappy Hog fan after Alabama defeat

Fan arrested for yelling at Bielema: "If I had your record I'd be f****** fired. F*** you." Also said he was a teacher at the school.
To clarify: Should have said arrested after not for. He appeared to argue with officers for a bit before being handcuffed.Hmm. Free speech not tolerated at a public institution?
Showing 1-1 of 1
I've often said the great failure of our two major political parties is the people…
When Republicans nominate their presidential candidates, they’re not sending their best. They’re sending nominees that…
Too bad the guy wasn't part of the sky box population since he would have…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings