Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Sunday, October 9, 2016

Popeye's trying again to break onto West Markham

Posted By on Sun, Oct 9, 2016 at 7:39 AM

click to enlarge A POPEYE'S AT THIS CORNER? Planning Commission said no.
  • A POPEYE'S AT THIS CORNER? Planning Commission said no.

A Popeye's chicken restaurant franchisee is continuing an effort to break into the West Markham Street strip near UAMS.

The Little Rock City Board at an agenda meeting Tuesday will set a public hearing Nov. 16 on an appeal of the Planning Commission's denial of a request to rezone 4908 West Markham (the northwest corner of Markham and Monroe) for a Popeye's. The site is currently occupied by a vacant branch bank building, which would be razed.

The city staff recommended denial of the rezoning because that corner is viewed as an entry into Hillcrest through a primarily residential neighborhood, with single-family homes on the east side of Markham and north of the bank branch building. The staff acknowledges some other commercial uses on the Markham strip, including a Wendy's on the west side of the bank branch property.

The Planning Commission and City Board last year turned down another request to convert quiet office to a Popeye's, in the 5500 block of West Markham. In that case, as with the latest request, the Planning Commission and staff opposed the request, though the Midtown Advisory Committee favored it.


Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Terrified turkeys to fall from sky again

    They'll be dropping live turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville again this Friday and Saturday at Yellville's Turkey Trot Festival. Some people find this funny. The turkeys probably don't.

  • White House sex

    Illicit sex has invaded the White House since Tom Jefferson's days and sometimes also the public aspects of presidential elections, but Donald Trump threatens to make sex the central issue of a presidential election

  • No need to panic

    Two weeks ago, a woman from New Jersey approached me in The Spaniard, a pub and restaurant in Kinsale, Ireland.

  • A minority of states persist with corporal punishment; Arkansas remains a leader

    Education Week, in a special report on corporal punishment, notes that it persists in a declining minority of the states — 21. But, as ever, they include Arkansas, which, along with other Southern states, is a leader in physically punishing children.

  • National Anthem protest stirs Bauxite

    Channel 4 has been following a National Anthem protest episode in Bauxite, where a mother complained that her son was knocked over by a football teammate for kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem at the pep rally.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation