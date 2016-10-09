Find out more →

Sunday, October 9, 2016

Popeye's trying again to break onto West Markham

Posted By on Sun, Oct 9, 2016 at 7:39 AM

A POPEYE'S AT THIS CORNER? Planning Commission said no.
  • A POPEYE'S AT THIS CORNER? Planning Commission said no.

A Popeye's chicken restaurant franchisee is continuing an effort to break into the West Markham Street strip near UAMS.

The Little Rock City Board at an agenda meeting Tuesday will set a public hearing Nov. 16 on an appeal of the Planning Commission's denial of a request to rezone 4908 West Markham (the northwest corner of Markham and Monroe) for a Popeye's. The site is currently occupied by a vacant branch bank building, which would be razed.

The city staff recommended denial of the rezoning because that corner is viewed as an entry into Hillcrest through a primarily residential neighborhood, with single-family homes on the east side of Markham and north of the bank branch building. The staff acknowledges some other commercial uses on the Markham strip, including a Wendy's on the west side of the bank branch property.

The Planning Commission and City Board last year turned down another request to convert quiet office to a Popeye's, in the 5500 block of West Markham. In that case, as with the latest request, the Planning Commission and staff opposed the request, though the Midtown Advisory Committee favored it.


