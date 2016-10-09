The Meet me in St. Louis open line

Here's the Sunday open line. I'm guessing events of the week — pussy tape and Wikileaks — should guarantee another robust audience for tonights town hall-style debate tonight.Should the tape topic arrive, Karl Rove had good advice today on Fox for Trump: A full apology, with no buts, and a emphasis on future policy not the past. That would be so surprising from Trump that it would have extraordinary impact I think. As for Clinton: The less said the better, too.Somehow .....