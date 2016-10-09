Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Sunday, October 9, 2016

The Meet me in St. Louis open line

Posted By on Sun, Oct 9, 2016 at 3:34 PM

screen_shot_2016-10-09_at_3.29.34_pm.png

Here's the Sunday open line. I'm guessing events of the week — pussy tape and Wikileaks — should guarantee another robust audience for tonights town hall-style debate tonight.

Should the tape topic arrive, Karl Rove had good advice today on Fox for Trump: A full apology, with no buts, and a emphasis on future policy not the past. That would be so surprising from Trump that it would have extraordinary impact I think. As for Clinton: The less said the better, too.

Somehow .....
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • A Bible lesson on SB 202: It demands discrimination

    SB 202 is much on everyone's mind this week as well as a companion bill to guarantee that it's legal to discriminate against gay people. Ernest Dumas examines the issue from a Biblical perspective for his column this week. Fair and balanced, that's Ernie. (Also perhaps writing with a bit of tongue in cheek.)
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 17, 2015

  • Humane Society rescues 46 dogs from suspected puppy mill in Randolph County

    The Humane Society of the United States says 46 dogs and 11 other animals — three cats and eight chickens — were rescued from a suspected puppy mill at Warm Springs in Randolph County. A news release said the owner had been convicted of animal cruelty in 2013.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 20, 2015

  • On the cover: A legislator's adoption and 'rehoming'

    This week's cover story is an important one by Benjamin Hardy about an adoption practice of "rehoming" that has become controversial nationwide and the harm that befell a child who'd been placed in another's care after being adopted by a state legislator.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 3, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation