Sunday, October 9, 2016

Turkey terrorism continues in Yellvillle

Posted By on Sun, Oct 9, 2016 at 8:52 AM

screen_shot_2016-10-09_at_8.31.52_am.png

Fox 16's Mitch McCoy reports that live domesticated turkeys were again dropped from an airplane over the Yellville Turkey Trot festival Saturday.

No report on how the birds fared. One died in Friday's drop.

The Phantom Pilot — who's been identified by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette as Mountain View alderman and Woods Pharmacy owner Dana Woods — sounds a little whiny on Facebook about the attention the inhumane practice has brought the event worldwide.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-10-09_at_8.24.34_am.png

Talk about something else, he says. Which suggests there's been a LOT of talking about his favorite sport and it hasn't been pleasant. He's been busy deleting comments from the Facebook page.

A couple of final thoughts:

* A rash prediction: This was the last turkey terror toss. Dana Woods has had his Alamo. He's showed the libtard pinko vegans of the world they can't stop him from throwing dumb animals out of a plane, occasionally to a gruesome splat below. Cooler heads — and money — will prevail. Arvest and Harps and others won't again agree to sponsor an event where their sponsorship must be hidden because the festival is a worldwide symbol of cruelty to animals.  The sheriff, judge and mayor don't want to continue to endure hundreds of phone calls and e-mails about the practice they've endorsed. Law enforcement officials don't want to be forced to review the applicability of the animal cruelty law. Pharmacy Doctor Woods can claim victory and stay home in Mountain View next year. It will be easy to find an excuse. "Hillary Clinton is worse" is always a good place to start.

I hope I don't have to eat these words.

* Woods's resume notes his membership in the Church of Christ. A suggestion for his church's morning reading: Proverbs 12:10

A righteous man has regard for the life of his animal, But even the compassion of the wicked is cruel.

