Arkansas Supreme Court splits with bar on lawyer ceremony

The Arkansas Bar Association has participated for years in the official swearing-in ceremony of new attorneys. The president of the Bar usually speaks, the Bar takes photos of the chief justice giving the new attorney his/her license, and sponsors a reception for the new attorneys and family. The ceremony for those who passed in July was last week. Here's the interesting bit — the Bar Association was "dis-invited" from the ceremony. Apparently this was due to the adoption of the report seeking a change in the selection of judges, a position that (probably) a majority of the Court is opposed to and led to the un-inviting. This is a pretty significant blow to collegiality, among other things. There is a fear that the legislature will side with the governor and go to gubernatorial appointment. This divide seems to have the potential of damage to the profession and that is unfortunate.I asked Denise Hoggard, president of the Arkansas Bar Association, about the report. She said a long custom of participation in a joint ceremony had ended last week, but she said she just viewed the change as a "new opportunity." She said there was more space at the Capitol for family to attend the event Friday and that it was easy for the governor and legislators to drop by. "It was well attended and well received," she said. Beyond that, she didn't want to comment.
