Monday, October 10, 2016

Destruction alert for Broadway Bridge

Posted By on Mon, Oct 10, 2016 at 11:44 AM

click to enlarge OLD AND NEWS: Old bridge in background coming down while replacement being built. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • OLD AND NEWS: Old bridge in background coming down while replacement being built.

KARK reports that the steel arches of the old Broadway Bridge will be imploded — or destroyed by controlled explosion — at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The bridge is being taken down for replacement, with much of the new bridge under construction on barges nearby.

Every time I see the word implosion I think of the 1980 demolition of the Manning and Marion Hotels.

Said the Highway Department:

On Tuesday, October 11th at approximately 10:00 a.m., AHTD Director Scott Bennett will “push the button” to ignite cutting charges strategically placed on the structure. The resulting detonation will sever steel in areas that will cause a controlled collapse of the arch. Massman Construction Co. will have 24-hours to remove debris from the McClellan-Kerr navigation channel.
