Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, October 10, 2016

Four weeks and one debate to go with Hillary in the lead

Posted By on Mon, Oct 10, 2016 at 7:22 AM

CNN
  • CNN
CNN's poll post-debate last night said Hillary Clinton bested Donald Trump, 57-34, a comfortable margin if not as wide as the first debate.

Many commentators, including on the MSNBC side, thought it much closer. I didn't. I found Trump less than coherent. Clinton was focused and typically well prepared on any topic. I thought she might have gone on too long about Trump's unfitness for the president, demonstrably true though her indictment was. Some things speak for themselves.

What difference does it make? That's the question.

A new NBC poll, some of it taken after release of the Access Hollywood tape of Trump's abusive remarks about women, shows Clinton's margin in the voting holding about the same, 5 points, though men and women both showed an increase in the percentage who believed Trump disrespected women.

In editions published before the debate, the New York Times reported a Republican Party in turmoil, with Trump vowing to exact revenge from Republicans who ditched him and talk continuing of whether he could be replaced as the nominee. I suspect his reasonably solid debate performance ends all that. The party is stuck. Or maybe not.

What if all the U.S. is like Arkansas. Here top Republicans are unified behind Trump. Sen. John Boozman did say he'd like to punch him in the mouth, though he'll still vote for him. Taped remarks about attempting to have sex with a married woman and his ability to grab the genitals of women on account of his celebrity don't seem likely to deter a comfortable win for Trump in Arkansas.


Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (5)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (5)

Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation