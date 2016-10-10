Four weeks and one debate to go with Hillary in the lead

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Terrified turkeys to fall from sky again They'll be dropping live turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville again this Friday and Saturday at Yellville's Turkey Trot Festival. Some people find this funny. The turkeys probably don't.

Turkeys drop, one dies in Yellville. Another proud day for Arkansas Turkey terrorism continues in Yellville, with domesticated turkeys tossed from an airplane at 500 feet to the thrill of the crowd. Dana Woods, the Mountain View pharmacist who leads the practice, is unrepentant in the face of an outpouring of criticism from animal lovers.

A desperate Trump goes nuclear: He will scorch earth with Arkansas scandals of yore Any notion that Donald Trump would demonstrate a new person tonight? Forget about it. He's had a pre-debate news conference with women who've alleged inappropriate advances dating back almost four decades against Bill Clinton — including Arkansans Juanita Broadrick and Paula Jones.