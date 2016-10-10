Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Monday, October 10, 2016

Tom Cotton, positioning for 2020, still backs Trump

Posted By on Mon, Oct 10, 2016 at 3:43 PM

STILL A TRUMP BACKER: Tom Cotton.
  • STILL A TRUMP BACKER: Tom Cotton.
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton informed Politico that he's staying a supporter of Donald Trump.

It's naked opportunism. Cotton knows Trump has a devoted base. He expects him to lose. He plans to run in 2020.

Cotton's defense of Trump shows how he's positioning himself ahead of 2020. In addition to sticking with the party standard-bearer through his many controversies, he's in Iowa campaigning for Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and other down-ballot candidates, and has stumped for Sen. John McCain of Arizona and several other incumbent senators. And while Cotton quickly answered the question about his continued support for Trump, some of his potential rivals are frozen when it comes to the embattled nominee.
Politico quotes Cotton as satisfied by Trump's debate performance:

"Donald apologized to the American people, said his remarks were embarrassing, and acknowledges that while he can't change what he said years ago, he can change Washington now. I encourage him to keep focusing on the issues that matter to Americans,"
This would include, I presume, Paula Jones, Juanita Broadrick, Kathleen Willey and Kathy Shelton.

And using the power of the presidency to arrest a political opponent.

Cotton's dissembling isn't exactly a breath of fresh political air, is it?

It's also fresh that his Arkansas Republican buddies set it up where he can run for president and re-election at the same time.

