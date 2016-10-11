Broadway Bridge implosions fails; engineers looking for answers

click to enlarge
BLAST BUT: No falling down bridge in immediate aftermath of blasts.
INSPECTING: Crane is being used for workers to inspect spots where steel was cut and explosives placed. All appeared to work, a highway department employee told our Brian Chilson. But somehow, the bridge held.
Oops. A series of controlled explosions were set off shortly after 10 a.m. this morning to bring down the center arches of the Broadway Bridge
. It still stands, in severely weakened condition, and the highway department and contractors are trying to decide what to do next.
Danny Straessle
of the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department
explained to Channel 4 that the demolition contractor had made cuts in steel to pre-weaken the structure before the explosions. "It should have brought the bridge down. We're assessing what happened."
AND THEN: A big crowd was on hand to watch the bridge come down. But...
It's a problem.
"It's extremely weakened and extremely dangerous," Straessle said. "We can't go near it because it could fall any moment."
He said the bridge was no danger to the area. But the failure of the demolition to occur holds possibilities for a longer disruption of river traffic than was originally planned. The highway department had 24 hours to clear the navigation channel of debris after it fell. But, so far, there's no debris except detritus from explosive devices.
Straessle said the bridge is a real danger to those who might venture on it. "Stay tuned. It could fall any minute."
Straessle volunteered that the failure of the bridge to fall was "a testament to how solid the structure was." It was built almost a century ago. It's a "science," he said of designing such demolition projects. "But, as you can see, the structure is still standing. We're seeking answers. As soon as we have some, we'll share them with everybody."
We covered the attempted demolition on Facebook Live
from the Main Street bridge.
A worker will be lifted over the bridge by a crane to inspect the impact of the explosive devices and to see what further work might be necessary. But Straessle said he didn't expect more explosions today. There's talk of attaching lines to tug on the structure to get it to fall, but that's just talk at this point. Said Straessle:
"Keep rolling your camera, it could fall in at any time."
The latest explanation is that everything worked, but "the bridge is falling into itself."
Stuff happens, of course. But the failure of the effort before a statewide TV and Internet audience is an embarrassment for a department currently assuring the public of its certainty of the wisdom of its highly criticized plan for widening Interstate 30 through Little Rock to 10 lanes. That $600 million-plus project is to include replacement of another Arkansas River bridge.
Brian Chilson will have something later. Below is a photo taken from the Marriott last night. It shows the old Broadway Bridge (visible at lower left in this photo taken from the Marriott last night). It's also a good vantage point for work on the replacement span underway along the North Little Rock riverbank.
