Broadway Bridge implosions fails; engineers looking for answers

Most Shared A minority of states persist with corporal punishment; Arkansas remains a leader Education Week, in a special report on corporal punishment, notes that it persists in a declining minority of the states — 21. But, as ever, they include Arkansas, which, along with other Southern states, is a leader in physically punishing children.

National Anthem protest stirs Bauxite Channel 4 has been following a National Anthem protest episode in Bauxite, where a mother complained that her son was knocked over by a football teammate for kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem at the pep rally.

Save the turkeys! Animal lovers fight back Will they or won't they drop terrified turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville at the Turkey Trot festival this year. Animal rights activists worldwide are waging a lobbying campaign to stop it and there's evidence it's getting results. Or at least embarrassment.

Cops arrest unhappy Hog fan after Alabama defeat At least one Hog fan didn't take the Razorbacks' loss to Alabama philosophically last night.

Most Viewed Molly Miller suspends race for Little Rock City Board Molly Miller, a promising candidate for Little Rock City Board against long-time incumbent at-large director Joan Adcock, distributed a statement last night saying she was suspending her campaign because of mental illness.

Two dead in Hot Springs crash related to police chase Channel 4 reports, quoting Hot Springs police, said that two people were killed in a Hot Springs crash Monday night that stemmed from a police chase.

UA faculty member apologizes for cursing football coach The University of Arkansas faculty member who was arrested after cursing Hog football coach Bret Bielema following the Razorbacks' loss has apologized for his actions.

Destruction alert for Broadway Bridge KARK reports that the steel arches of the old Broadway Bridge will be imploded — or destroyed by controlled explosion — at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Yellville's annual shame: PETA has dead bird to demonstrate cruelty The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Bill Bowden reported today that a woman who scooped a turkey killed after being thrown from an airplane Friday over the Yellville Turkey Trot was a volunteer for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. This and other complaints will linger after a year in which two of 10 turkeys pitched from planes died in the fall.