Broadway Bridge implosions fails; engineers looking for answers

BLAST BUT: No falling down bridge in immediate aftermath of blasts.
Oops. A series of controlled explosions were set off shortly after 10 a.m. this morning to bring down the center arches of the Broadway Bridge
. It still stands, in severely weakened condition, and the highway department and contractors are trying to decide what to do next.
Danny Straessle of the Highway Department explained to Channel 4 that the demolition contractor had made cuts in steel to pre-weaken the structure. "It should have brought bridge down. We're assessing what happened."
It's a problem.
"It's extremely weakened and extremely dangerous," Straessle said. "We can't go near it because it could fall any moment."
He said the bridge was no danger to the area. But the failure of the demolition to occur holds possibilities for a longer disruption of river traffic than was originally planned. The highway department has 24 hours to clear the navigation channel of debris. But, so far, there's no debris excitement some detritus from explosive devices.
Straessle said the bridge is a real danger to those who might venture on it. "Stay tuned. It could fall any minute."
Straessle volunteered the failure of the bridge to fall was "a testament to how solid the structure was." It's a "science," he said, design such demolition projects. "But, as you can see, the structure is still standing. We're seeking answers. As soon as we have some, we'll share them with everybody."
Brian Chilson will have something later. Below is a photo taken from the Marriott last night. It shows the old Broadway Bridge (visible at lower left in this photo taken from the Marriott last night). It's also a good vantage point for work on the replacement span underway along the North Little rock riverbank.
