Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Broadway Bridge implosions fails; engineers looking for answers

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 10:07 AM

click to enlarge BLAST BUT: No falling down bridge in immediate aftermath of blasts.
  • BLAST BUT: No falling down bridge in immediate aftermath of blasts.

Oops. A series of controlled explosions were set off shortly after 10 a.m. this morning to bring down the center arches of the Broadway Bridge. It still stands, in severely weakened condition, and the highway department and contractors are trying to decide what to do next.

Danny Straessle of the Highway Department explained to Channel 4 that the demolition contractor had made cuts in steel to pre-weaken the structure. "It should have brought bridge down. We're assessing what happened."

It's a problem.

"It's extremely weakened and extremely dangerous," Straessle said. "We can't go near it because it could fall any moment."

He said the bridge was no danger to the area. But the failure of the demolition to occur holds possibilities for a longer disruption of river traffic than was originally planned. The highway department has 24 hours to clear the navigation channel of debris. But, so far, there's no debris excitement some detritus from explosive devices.
Straessle said the bridge is a real danger to those who might venture on it. "Stay tuned. It could fall any minute."

Straessle volunteered the failure of the bridge to fall was "a testament to how solid the structure was." It's a "science," he said, design such demolition projects. "But, as you can see, the structure is still standing. We're seeking answers. As soon as we have some, we'll share them with everybody."

We covered the attempted demolition on Facebook Live from the Main Street bridge.

Brian Chilson will have something later. Below is a photo taken from the Marriott last night. It shows the old Broadway Bridge (visible at lower left in this photo taken from the Marriott last night). It's also a good vantage point for work on the replacement span underway along the North Little rock riverbank.

click to enlarge MOUNTAIN GIRL
  • Mountain girl

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • David Pryor suffers stroke

    David Pryor, the former governor and U.S. senator, has suffered a stroke and is recovering following surgery, the University of Arkansas announced in a news release.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 11, 2016

  • From Russia with Love: Trump's agitprop prep

    Astonishing story. How Donald Trump was prepped for a campaign speech with bogus material from a Russian propaganda outlet.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 11, 2016

  • Tom Cotton gets a follower in Iowa

    Dave Weigel of the Washington Post Tweeted last night that he was in eastern Iowa last night "where I will be following Tom Cotton on the #2020 primary trail."
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 11, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • A minority of states persist with corporal punishment; Arkansas remains a leader

    Education Week, in a special report on corporal punishment, notes that it persists in a declining minority of the states — 21. But, as ever, they include Arkansas, which, along with other Southern states, is a leader in physically punishing children.

  • National Anthem protest stirs Bauxite

    Channel 4 has been following a National Anthem protest episode in Bauxite, where a mother complained that her son was knocked over by a football teammate for kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem at the pep rally.

  • Save the turkeys! Animal lovers fight back

    Will they or won't they drop terrified turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville at the Turkey Trot festival this year. Animal rights activists worldwide are waging a lobbying campaign to stop it and there's evidence it's getting results. Or at least embarrassment.

  • Cops arrest unhappy Hog fan after Alabama defeat

    At least one Hog fan didn't take the Razorbacks' loss to Alabama philosophically last night.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation