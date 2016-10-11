the committee hoping to pass a proposed constitutional amendment (Issue 5) to allowin Boone, Miller and Washington counties, released a report they commissioned today that says the casinos would be an economic boon.The report by Kyle Dean and Russell Evans of the Economic Impact group claims the casinos would create 3,200 jobs with $134 million in wages, on top of $148 million worth of construction jobs. More casino gambling also would create $122 million in gambling tax revenue and $600 million in capital expenditures.Opponents of the casino, financed by existing casinos at Oaklawn and Southland parks, have said the amendment would be damaging to the state. They are fighting it in court and a preliminary ruling by a special master appointed by the Arkansas Supreme Court has raised questions about whether the measure will survive on account of challenged petition signatures.