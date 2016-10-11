Cotton gets funny in Iowa

click to enlarge Twitter/Dave Weigel

COTTON AND GRASSLEY: Gassing in Iowa.

A Tweet from Dave Weigel, accompanyingandto town hall meetings (something Cotton is loathe to attend in Arkansas)Cotton is a one-man roadblock to judicial appointees, from the Supreme Court to court of claims, not to mention juvenile justice reform and other useful work. So he's to give Grassley cover on the Republican blockade of President Obama's qualified and non-controversial Supreme Court appointee Garland.Cotton knows in blood-red Arkansas you can say or do anything — even back a pussy grabber — and fear no voter backlash.Funny guy.Cotton and Grassley also did 22 pushups to honor the daily suicide toll of veterans. And Cotton told Weigel an investigation of Hillary Clinton might be appropriate by an attorney general in the next administration. Of course he did.Trump is also, Weigel reports, responding to questions about Trump with questions about Hillary.