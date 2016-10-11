Find out more →

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

David Pryor suffers stroke

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 10:06 AM

David Pryor, the former governor and U.S. senator, has suffered a stroke and is recovering following surgery, the University of Arkansas announced in a news release. Pryor is a university trustee.

Former U.S. Sen. David Pryor, 82, a member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas, suffered a stroke Monday and was transported to a local hospital where he is receiving world-class care. He is currently in recovery after a surgery that appears to have been successful.

"Our whole family is very grateful for the care our dad has received, and we are hopeful for a full and quick recovery. We know that the next 48 hours are critical in my father's care and therefore respectfully ask that you honor our family's request for much needed privacy and refrain from any calls or visits at this time. We will issue another statement in the upcoming days and in the interim just humbly ask for your simple prayers,” said former Sen. Mark Pryor

