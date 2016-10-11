David Pryor suffers stroke

Former U.S. Sen. David Pryor, 82, a member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas, suffered a stroke Monday and was transported to a local hospital where he is receiving world-class care. He is currently in recovery after a surgery that appears to have been successful.
"Our whole family is very grateful for the care our dad has received, and we are hopeful for a full and quick recovery. We know that the next 48 hours are critical in my father's care and therefore respectfully ask that you honor our family's request for much needed privacy and refrain from any calls or visits at this time. We will issue another statement in the upcoming days and in the interim just humbly ask for your simple prayers,” said former Sen. Mark Pryor
Wishing the best and a speedy recovery for David Pryor.
