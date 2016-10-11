Find out more →

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

From Russia with Love: Trump's agitprop prep

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 9:15 AM

Amazing story. Using material from Wikileaks, a Russian propaganda outlet cooked up a story about a fake e-mail from Sidney Blumenthal pinning Benghazi on Hillary Clinton. Shortly after, Donald Trumps quoted the fake in a campaign rally.

It's all here, by Kurt Eichenwald of Newsweek.

Imagine just for a moment how quickly Republican heads would explode if they had evidence that a Democratic candidate was being prepared with Russian propaganda, likely obtained by material hacked by Russia.

Tom Cotton would have his finger on the nuclear missile button.

Noted: Some of the Arkansas sycophants in the Grab Our Pussy Party Twere sending around the bogus Blumenthal e-mail on Twitter yesterday.

