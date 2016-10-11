From Russia with Love: Trump's agitprop prep

Amazing story. Using material fromcooked up a story about a fake e-mail froml pinning Benghazi onShortly after, Donald Trumps quoted the fake in a campaign rally.Imagine just for a moment how quickly Republican heads would explode if they had evidence that a Democratic candidate was being prepared with Russian propaganda, likely obtained by material hacked by Russia.Tom Cotton would have his finger on the nuclear missile button.Noted: Some of the Arkansas sycophants in the Grab Our Pussy Party Twere sending around the bogus Blumenthal e-mail on Twitter yesterday.