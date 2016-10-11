Find out more →

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Tom Cotton gets a follower in Iowa

BACK IN IOWA: This isn't Tom Cotton's first visit to Iowa, an important early presidential state. He made this stop a year ago.
  • BACK IN IOWA: This isn't Tom Cotton's first visit to Iowa, an important early presidential state. He made this stop a year ago.

Dave Weigel of the Washington Post Tweeted last night that he was in eastern Iowa last night "where I will be following Tom Cotton on the #2020 primary trail."

The young and hungry Cotton's aims are clear to all, of course. You might enjoy checking Weigel's Twitter feed and reading some of the commentary on the Cotton item.

Samples:

* Did you lose a bet?

*  You deserve all our sympathy - 4 years following another narcissistic Repugnican.

