Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Two dead in Hot Springs crash related to police chase

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 7:24 AM

click to enlarge CRASH SCENE - KARK
  • KARK
  • CRASH SCENE

Channel 4 reports, quoting Hot Springs police, said that two people were killed in a Hot Springs crash Monday night that stemmed from a police chase.

The crash followed a chase of perhaps a half-mile on Airport Road  near Lake Hamilton about 9:15 p.m..

A state trooper's car was involved in the crash and it was on fire when emergency workers arrived to pull him from the vehicle. KARK reported early this morning that the trooper was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

Tags: , , ,

More by Max Brantley

  • Broadway Bridge implosions fails; engineers looking for answers

    The planned demolition of the center span of the Broadway Bridge over the Arkansas River was a bust. The explosives went off but the bridge, now dangerously weakend, didn't go down. Highway officials are deciding what to do next.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 11, 2016

  • David Pryor suffers stroke

    David Pryor, the former governor and U.S. senator, has suffered a stroke and is recovering following surgery, the University of Arkansas announced in a news release.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 11, 2016

  • From Russia with Love: Trump's agitprop prep

    Astonishing story. How Donald Trump was prepped for a campaign speech with bogus material from a Russian propaganda outlet.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 11, 2016
Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • A minority of states persist with corporal punishment; Arkansas remains a leader

    Education Week, in a special report on corporal punishment, notes that it persists in a declining minority of the states — 21. But, as ever, they include Arkansas, which, along with other Southern states, is a leader in physically punishing children.

  • National Anthem protest stirs Bauxite

    Channel 4 has been following a National Anthem protest episode in Bauxite, where a mother complained that her son was knocked over by a football teammate for kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem at the pep rally.

  • Save the turkeys! Animal lovers fight back

    Will they or won't they drop terrified turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville at the Turkey Trot festival this year. Animal rights activists worldwide are waging a lobbying campaign to stop it and there's evidence it's getting results. Or at least embarrassment.

  • Cops arrest unhappy Hog fan after Alabama defeat

    At least one Hog fan didn't take the Razorbacks' loss to Alabama philosophically last night.

