Two dead in Hot Springs crash related to police chase

click to enlarge KARK

CRASH SCENE

Channel 4 reports, quoting Hot Springs police, said that two people were killed in a Hot Springs crash Monday night that stemmed from a police chase.The crash followed a chase of perhaps a half-mile on Airport Road near Lake Hamilton about 9:15 p.m..A state trooper's car was involved in the crash and it was on fire when emergency workers arrived to pull him from the vehicle. KARK reported early this morning that the trooper was taken by helicopter to a hospital.