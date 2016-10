UA faculty member apologizes for cursing football coach

click to enlarge

“I embarrassed myself, the college and the university. I hold myself to higher standards and have no excuses for my actions. I especially want to apologize to Coach (Bret) Bielema.”



Lona Robertson, interim dean of the Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences, also released a statement through a University Relations official:



“We have reviewed this situation and are very disappointed by Dr. Nalley's actions, which were highly inappropriate. Dr. Nalley is remorseful for what occurred. He is respected for his teaching and research, and has been an asset to the Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness, and the college. Taking all this into consideration, we are moving forward with appropriate measures to address the matter with Dr. Nalley, who remains employed by the University."

Thefaculty member who was arrested after cursing Hog football coachfollowing the Razorbacks' loss has apologized.associate professor of agricultural economics and agricultural business, was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after shouting at Bielema. Nalley reportedly said, among others, that if he had Bjielema's record, he'd be "fucking fired" and added, "Fuck you." The Traveler at UA provided prepared statements issued by Nalley and the agriculture dean:Without condoning profane rants at football coaches, I still think a public institution and police must move very carefully in making criminal arrests based on utterances of profanity. A warning against such a practice on football tickets does not negate the First Amendment. Consider the matter in weighing promotion? Of course.Credit Bielema. He's remarked that Nalley is well-versed because he knew how to pronounce his name.