UA faculty member apologizes for cursing football coach

“I embarrassed myself, the college and the university. I hold myself to higher standards and have no excuses for my actions. I especially want to apologize to Coach (Bret) Bielema.”Without condoning profane rants at football coaches, I still think a public institution and police must move very carefully in making criminal arrests based on utterances of profanity. A warning against such a practice on football tickets does not negate the First Amendment. Consider the matter in weighing promotion? Of course.
Lona Robertson, interim dean of the Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences, also released a statement through a University Relations official:
“We have reviewed this situation and are very disappointed by Dr. Nalley's actions, which were highly inappropriate. Dr. Nalley is remorseful for what occurred. He is respected for his teaching and research, and has been an asset to the Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness, and the college. Taking all this into consideration, we are moving forward with appropriate measures to address the matter with Dr. Nalley, who remains employed by the University."
