UA faculty member apologizes for cursing football coach

Most Shared A minority of states persist with corporal punishment; Arkansas remains a leader Education Week, in a special report on corporal punishment, notes that it persists in a declining minority of the states — 21. But, as ever, they include Arkansas, which, along with other Southern states, is a leader in physically punishing children.

National Anthem protest stirs Bauxite Channel 4 has been following a National Anthem protest episode in Bauxite, where a mother complained that her son was knocked over by a football teammate for kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem at the pep rally.

Save the turkeys! Animal lovers fight back Will they or won't they drop terrified turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville at the Turkey Trot festival this year. Animal rights activists worldwide are waging a lobbying campaign to stop it and there's evidence it's getting results. Or at least embarrassment.

Cops arrest unhappy Hog fan after Alabama defeat At least one Hog fan didn't take the Razorbacks' loss to Alabama philosophically last night.

Most Viewed Two dead in Hot Springs crash related to police chase Channel 4 reports, quoting Hot Springs police, said that two people were killed in a Hot Springs crash Monday night that stemmed from a police chase.

Molly Miller suspends race for Little Rock City Board Molly Miller, a promising candidate for Little Rock City Board against long-time incumbent at-large director Joan Adcock, distributed a statement last night saying she was suspending her campaign because of mental illness.

Turkeys drop, one dies in Yellville. Another proud day for Arkansas Turkey terrorism continues in Yellville, with domesticated turkeys tossed from an airplane at 500 feet to the thrill of the crowd. Dana Woods, the Mountain View pharmacist who leads the practice, is unrepentant in the face of an outpouring of criticism from animal lovers.

Destruction alert for Broadway Bridge KARK reports that the steel arches of the old Broadway Bridge will be imploded — or destroyed by controlled explosion — at 10 a.m. Tuesday.