Yellville's annual shame: PETA has dead bird to demonstrate cruelty

Barb Klug, 66, of Bull Shoals said she took the dead bird to a veterinarian in Mountain View, who said it suffered from a fracture of the distal point of the keel bone.Missing in action from the story is any comment from The Phantom Pilot, Mountain View pharmacist Dana Woods, a leader of a local Church of Christ. He's a staunch defender of the practice and says he's made many of the flights to drop the turkeys. He and others insist all turkeys can fly and the spectacle is outrageous only to people who don't understand.
"He had a big wound there, a big wound," said Klug. "He has some wounds on his head, too. The scales on his feet were bleeding. So he really hit hard."
Listen morons, the city of Yellville nor the Chamber has anything to do with the actual turkey drop. That is done by a mysterious private individual (the phantom), on their own.You can go on the page and comment, but if you're critical your comment will soon be removed and your Facebook account banned from participating. It's about what you'd expect from someone not willing to stand up publicly for actions with fatal consequences to animals.
That's like saying the city of Chicago are all in cahoots with drive-by shootings.
Furthermore, Yellville has a population of about 1200. Funny how that increases to about 20,000 during Turkey Trot. Who do you think is coming to the festival? Out-of-Towners! So, stop trying to give the town a bad name. Better yet, why don't you come & enjoy the festival yourself next year & see what it's really about?
PS
Turkeys can FLY, unlike those other animals that was slaughtered to make those shoes, belts, and other items you're wearing
