Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Children's groups oppose marijuana measures

Posted By on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 9:54 AM

click to enlarge FOR CANNABIS: There's growing research — and growing lobbying — supporting use of marijuana to treat epileptic seizures.
  • FOR CANNABIS: There's growing research — and growing lobbying — supporting use of marijuana to treat epileptic seizures.
Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families and the Arkansas chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics have announced, with  a somewhat apologetic tone, opposition to both medical marijuana proposals on the November ballot.

Their statement:

Our hearts go out to the Arkansas children, parents, and other family members with a loved one suffering from a chronic, life threatening, or debilitating medical condition. Whether it’s a child, a parent, or another family member who has the condition, we recognize the entire family is impacted by the emotional distress, the possible financial hardships, and other disruptions to their day-to-day lives that may be caused by such medical conditions.

As much as our heartstrings are pulled by the pain and suffering these families may be facing, we must decide our position on this issue on the basis of the available facts and research. Therefore, we oppose both Issue 6 and Issue 7. We believe they pose a potential threat to the health and safety of Arkansas children. Our position is based on the following facts, as outlined in a position statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP):

There are currently no published studies on the efficacy of the marijuana plant as a medication in children.

While there are preliminary studies that have shown standardized compounds in marijuana do help patients with some specific chronic conditions, these studies have not been conducted in standardized clinical trials with marijuana plants.

Marijuana edibles, particularly those that look like baked goods or candy, present a poisoning risk to children.

No drug should ever be administered through smoking. Smoking marijuana has a well-documented adverse effect on lung function.
Because marijuana is not regulated by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), and the purity and THC content cannot be consistently verified, the risk benefit cannot be determined.

Given these facts, we oppose medical marijuana outside the regulatory process of the FDA. However, we recognize there is anecdotal evidence that cannabinoids, which are components in marijuana, could benefit and provide relief to some children with chronic life-limiting and debilitating conditions. We support ongoing research on developing new pharmaceutical compounds containing cannabinoids. The legalization of medical marijuana, however, should not be approved in Arkansas until the health and safety risks and benefits for children can be scientifically assessed and justified by published and peer-reviewed research and approved by the FDA regulatory process.

It might be worth mentioning that the Academy of Pediatrics last year endorsed reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug so that research CAN be conducted. As a Schedule 1 drug, it is deemed to have no medical use so the talk of research is somewhat empty until that happens. The Academy is also on record with a stronger sounding endorsement of the use of marijuana for some children.

The newly amended AAP resolution also acknowledges that certain types of cannabinoid-therapy may provide benefits to adolescents, particularly those patient populations with treatment-resistant forms of epilepsy and chronic seizures. It states, “The AAP recognizes that marijuana may currently be an option for cannabinoid administration for children with life-limiting or severely debilitating conditions and for whom current therapies are inadequate.”

Here's a Time magazine look at the use of cannabis oil for children.

Some doctors, facing the reality that marijuana is useful for treating serious disorders in children, think that's enough to make it available on other than a criminal basis.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Good Food Guide lists 10 in Arkansas

    The third Good Food Org Guide — a project of the James Beard Foundation and Food Tank — includes 10 Arkansas organizations among 1,000 food-related entities nationwide recognized for exceptional work  in food and agriculture, nutrition and health, hunger and obesity, and food justice.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 12, 2016

  • Against corporate welfare? Vote NO on Issue 3

    Hate taxpayer giveaways to private companies and corporate lobbyists? Vote NO on Issue 3. Ernest Dumas explains why.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 12, 2016

  • Enough with the paternalism on Trump's sexual assault comments

    Enough with the men — particularly Arkansans in Congress — who invoke their female relatives when they deplore Donald Trump's sexist remarks. Consider it in context of their votes on women's issue and the paternalism implicit in such responses.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 12, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Bill to regulate dog breeders draws opposition inside chamber from industry rep

    A fight could be brewing over regulation of puppy mills, with legislation planned to better protect dogs and opposition already underway from a state representative who makes a living working with commercial dog breeders.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 25, 2015

  • Democratic Party calls for Justin Harris resignation

    The Arkansas Democratic Party today issued a statement saying Republican Rep. Justin Harris should resign.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 6, 2015

  • SB 202: Arkansas's 'road map' to gay discrimination

    Michelangelo Signorile, writing for Huffington Post, makes a strong case that the battle for gay rights isn't nearly over. He says Arkansas's Senate Bill 202, a carefully crafted means of using religion as a pretext to protect overt discrimimination against gay people, is a road map to the battle by religious conservatives against equal treatment of gay people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 20, 2015

Most Shared

  • Save the turkeys! Animal lovers fight back

    Will they or won't they drop terrified turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville at the Turkey Trot festival this year. Animal rights activists worldwide are waging a lobbying campaign to stop it and there's evidence it's getting results. Or at least embarrassment.

  • Cops arrest unhappy Hog fan after Alabama defeat

    At least one Hog fan didn't take the Razorbacks' loss to Alabama philosophically last night.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation