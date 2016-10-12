Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

French Hil does the Hillary Pivot

Posted By on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 6:03 PM

click to enlarge THE HILLARY PIVOT: GOP candidates have learned the dance.
  • THE HILLARY PIVOT: GOP candidates have learned the dance.
I tuned in for a bit to the live streaming of AETN's 2nd District congressional debate between U.S. Rep. French Hill, the incumbent Republican; Democrat Dianne Curry and Libertarian Chris Hayes.

Finally French Hill had to answer to Donald Trump question. Trump's comments about the ease with he can assaul women were indefensible, Hill said, but he said Trump apologized and Hillary is worse. Both are flawed candidates, he said, repeating words Sen. John Boozman has uttered, but on policy Trump has to be preferable. Curry failed to press him on his passing remark on Trump's misogyny. Democrats need to develop a counter-move to the HillaryPivot.

Hill also completed the Republican pivot on
click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-10-12_at_5.55.16_pm.png
 Clinton by again saying, as Boozman had, that she'd broken the law in handling of State Department e-mail. An extensive FBI investigation produced no such finding. Hill also knocked Clinton's work as U.S. senator and generally as secretary of state. Even Republicans have praised her work in the Senate and she had a solid record of global work as secretary of state.

Finny. I think there's a good chance this awful criminal Clinton will carry the most populous county in the district Hill represents. Hill himself got whipped in Pulaski by Democratic candidate Pat Hays two years ago.

The program will be broadcast at 8 p.m.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Wednesday: An open line and the daily news roundup

    Here's the Wednesday open line and today's video.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 12, 2016

  • Eldridge and Boozman finally meet on AETN

    Democrat Conner Eldridge finally got his one debate with Republican U.S. Senator John Boozman today on AETN (along with Libertarian Frank Gilbert) and it was mostly an hour of well-worn talking points.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 12, 2016

  • Swing voting in the race for president

    538 has mapped the potential for voter swings county-by-county in the presidential election from 2012, with non-college-educated whites moving to Donald Trump and college-educated whites and non-whites going to Hillary Clinton. Changes modest in Arkansas, generally, except for heavily Republican Benton County.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 12, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation