French Hil does the Hillary Pivot

I tuned in for a bit to the live streaming of AETN'sbetween U.S. Rep.the incumbent Republican; Democratand LibertarianFinally French Hill had to answer toquestion. Trump's comments about the ease with he can assaul women were indefensible, Hill said, but he said Trump apologized and Hillary is worse. Both are flawed candidates, he said, repeating words Sen. John Boozman has uttered, but on policy Trump has to be preferable. Curry failed to press him on his passing remark on Trump's misogyny. Democrats need to develop a counter-move to the HillaryPivot.Hill also completed the Republican pivot onClinton by again saying, as Boozman had, that she'd broken the law in handling of State Department e-mail. An extensive FBI investigation produced no such finding. Hill also knocked Clinton's work as U.S. senator and generally as secretary of state. Even Republicans have praised her work in the Senate and she had a solid record of global work as secretary of state.Finny. I think there's a good chance this awful criminal Clinton will carry the most populous county in the district Hill represents. Hill himself got whipped in Pulaski by Democratic candidate Pat Hays two years ago.The program will be broadcast at 8 p.m.