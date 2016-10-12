Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Good Food Guide lists 12 in Arkansas

Posted By on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 10:05 AM

click to enlarge foodfarm.jpg
The third Good Food Org Guide — a project of the James Beard Foundation and Food Tank — includes 12 Arkansas organizations among 1,000 food-related entities nationwide recognized for exceptional work  in food and agriculture, nutrition and health, hunger and obesity, and food justice.  

The full report is here.

The Arkansas 10 include our publication and online resource guide, Arkansas Food and Farm.

The list from Arkansas, in alphabetical order, as distributed by Food Tank follows.

Also an addition to what I wrote originally: The Food Tank news release did not mention two organizations based in Arkansas that also are included in the report, but are considered national organizations — Winrock International and Heifer International.:




1. Arkansas Food and Farm

The Arkansas Food and Farm is an online resource guide to the highest quality food that Arkansas has to offer. Farmers can list their CSAs, restaurants their cuisine, and breweries and wineries their beverages for free of charge on the site. [This is a project of the Arkansas Times.]

2. Arkansas GardenCorps

Arkansas GardenCorps is an AmeriCorps program hosted by the Center for Childhood Obesity Prevention at the Arkansas Children’s Research Institute in Little Rock, AR. Arkansas GardenCorps promotes the use of school and community gardens to provide nutrition education with the purpose of reducing childhood obesity and to increase environmental awareness and sustainable agriculture practices in Arkansas communities. The organization’s members serve in school and community gardens across the state to develop and maintain gardens, conduct garden-based education, build volunteer and community support for sustainability of gardens, and increase access to garden-grown produce.

3. Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance

The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, based out of Little Rock, AR, works to increase access to nutritious food for low-income, food insecure Arkansans. The Alliance’s Arkansas Gleaning Project has provided more than 8.5 million pounds of fresh, locally grown produce to food banks and pantries across the state. As lead partner for the No Kid Hungry campaign in Arkansas, the Alliance helps increase participation in USDA child nutrition programs that are often the only meals low-income children can depend on, and offers Cooking Matters® programming that teaches low income families how to buy and prepare nutritious food on a budget.

4. The Arkansas Local Food Network

The Arkansas Local Food Network started as the Arkansas Sustainability Network before shifting its focus to food and is now dedicated to connecting farmers to consumers and promoting local food. The Network’s online farmers’ market makes access to local, nutritious food easy for consumers and provides a local food directory as well as micro-loans to smallholder farmers. They have also partnered with Christ Episcopal Church on the Green Groceries Food Pantry, which gets fresh, nutritious, local food from sustainable farms and distributes it free of cost to the low-income families who can least afford it.

5. The Center for Agricultural and Rural Sustainability at the University of Arkansas

The Center for Agricultural and Rural Sustainability at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture works to develop sustainable agricultural communities in rural Arkansas through research projects focusing on community prosperity, economic growth, and the food industry. The Center provides resources, reports, and workshops to facilitate in-depth conversations on the future of food security and sustainability.

6. Feed Communities

Feed Communities has a mission to strengthen the Ozarkansas food community through education, advocacy, and innovation to increase access to healthy foods for all. Programs include Farm to Preschool, Healthy Cooking Classes and gardens focused on relieving health disparities in minority populations in Northwest Arkansas.

7. The Indigenous Food and Agriculture Initiative

The Indigenous Food and Agriculture Initiative enhances health and wellness in tribal communities by advancing healthy food systems, diversified economic development, and cultural food traditions in Indian Country. The IFAI empowers tribal governments, farmers, ranchers and food businesses by providing strategic planning and technical assistance; by creating new academic and professional executive education programs in food systems and agriculture; and by increasing student enrollment in land grant universities in food and agricultural related disciplines. The IFAI proudly supports and promotes the continuing growth of Tribal food systems all across the country through programming like the Model Tribal Food & Agriculture Code project, which will offer up the first comprehensive model set of food and agriculture laws written for Tribes, or the annual Native Youth in Food & Agriculture Leadership Summit, a ten-day summer event that offers American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian youth an intensive educational experience in the complexities of food production and the importance of food systems work in Tribal communities.

8. Little Rock Urban Farming

Little Rock Urban Farming is a community based food enterprise located in the heart of Little Rock, AR, specializing in the production of organic fruits, vegetables, herbs, and cut flowers for local markets. The farm runs a CSA program, is committed to their local community, and engages youth through
their Ecokids programs.

9. Ozark Slow Food

Ozark Slow Food’s (OSF) Micro-Grant Program was established in 2012 to help grow the local food culture in the Ozark, AR, region by supporting local farmers and producers. These grants are funded by support from the community via OSF’s Fund Your Farmers event each summer. Micro-grants aid farmers and producers in diversifying and enhancing the production and distribution of sustainably grown, locally-produced food in the region.

10. Southern Sustainability Working Group

The Southern Sustainable Agriculture Working Group is active in 13 southern states. Acting primarily as a hub for smaller state and local level organizations working to create a sustainable food system, the Group’s annual conference is an opportunity for more than 1,200 people to exchange ideas about sustainable food.

11. Walker Park Community Garden

The Walker Park Community Garden is the first project of the new Community Garden in the Parks program, an initiative of the City of Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department.

12. Winrock International





Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Swing voting in the race for president

    538 has mapped the potential for voter swings county-by-county in the presidential election from 2012, with non-college-educated whites moving to Donald Trump and college-educated whites and non-whites going to Hillary Clinton. Changes modest in Arkansas, generally, except for heavily Republican Benton County.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 12, 2016

  • Work proceeds on clearing bridge debris from Arkansas River

    Will the contractors for the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department meet a 24-hour deadline from the implosion of the Broadway Bridge yesterday afternnon to clear the Arkansas River navigation channel? And what if they don't?
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 12, 2016

  • Children's groups oppose marijuana measures UPDATE

    Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families and the Arkansas chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics have announced, with  a somewhat apologetic tone, opposition to both medical marijuana proposals on the November ballot.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 12, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Rep. Nate Bell blasts adoption story before seeing it; 'rehoming' bill introduced

    Response to our story about rehoming and adoption has been overwhelmingly positive, with one exception. Rep. Nate Bell (R-Mena) has informed me that writing this story makes me the predator and Justin Harris the victim. I'm hellbound, apparently.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 4, 2015

  • Presbytery of Arkansas opposes bills aimed at gay discrimination

    The Presbytery of Arkansas, the governing body for Presbyterian churches in the northern two-thirds of Arkansas, met Saturday at Clarksville and adopted a resolution urging Gov. Asa Hutchinson to veto SB 202, which is aimed at preventing local government from passing anti-discrimination laws to protect gay people. The Presbytery also expressed its opposition to a pending House bill that, in the name of "conscience," would protect those who discriminate against gay people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 23, 2015

  • Conway passes protections for LGBT city workers

    The Conway City Council voted to extend protections for LGBT city workers at Tuesday night's meeting, despite objections by Sen. Jason Rapert and others who spoke out against the change.
    • by David Koon
    • Feb 24, 2015

Most Shared

  • Save the turkeys! Animal lovers fight back

    Will they or won't they drop terrified turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville at the Turkey Trot festival this year. Animal rights activists worldwide are waging a lobbying campaign to stop it and there's evidence it's getting results. Or at least embarrassment.

  • Cops arrest unhappy Hog fan after Alabama defeat

    At least one Hog fan didn't take the Razorbacks' loss to Alabama philosophically last night.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation