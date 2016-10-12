Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Wednesday: An open line and the daily news roundup

Posted By on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 3:27 PM


Here's the Wednesday open line and today's video.

Download and audio version.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Eldridge and Boozman finally meet on AETN

    Democrat Conner Eldridge finally got his one debate with Republican U.S. Senator John Boozman today on AETN (along with Libertarian Frank Gilbert) and it was mostly an hour of well-worn talking points.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 12, 2016

  • Swing voting in the race for president

    538 has mapped the potential for voter swings county-by-county in the presidential election from 2012, with non-college-educated whites moving to Donald Trump and college-educated whites and non-whites going to Hillary Clinton. Changes modest in Arkansas, generally, except for heavily Republican Benton County.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 12, 2016

  • Work proceeds on clearing bridge debris from Arkansas River

    Will the contractors for the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department meet a 24-hour deadline from the implosion of the Broadway Bridge yesterday afternnon to clear the Arkansas River navigation channel? And what if they don't?
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 12, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Marriage is so sacred in Arkansas people do it over and over again

    Arkansas leads the country in multiple marriages, including in the percentage who've been married three or more times. And they say it is the gay people who are ruining marriage.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 13, 2015

  • Death penalty repeal clears Senate Committee

    The Senate Judiciary Committee has endorsed Sen. David Burnett's bill to repeal the death penalty.
    • by Max Brantley and David Koon
    • Feb 25, 2015

  • Mary Steenburgen adds voice against gay discrimination law

    Mary Steenburgen, the Arkansas native actress, has added her voice to those opposing HB 1228, the bill aimed at preserving legal discrimination against gay people under the pretext of religious freedom. It would create untold other complications for all sorts of government activities to give people a religious excuse to avoid the law.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 3, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation