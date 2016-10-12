Find out more →

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Work proceeds on clearing bridge debris from Arkansas River

Posted By on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge bridge.jpg
Will the contractors for the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department meet a 24-hour deadline from the implosion of the Broadway Bridge yesterday afternnon to clear the Arkansas River navigation channel? And what if they don't?

Dispatches from the highway department indicate it's a big and difficult job.  But shortly before 11 a.m., the department indicated the big piece of structural steel was moving.

